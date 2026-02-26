Crayford Tower Retail Park Stabbing: Man in Serious Condition

A man in his 30s is fighting for life after a stabbing near Crayford’s Tower Retail Park.

Stabbing Rocks Crayford Retail Park

The terrifying attack happened just before 7.30pm yesterday (February 25) on Crayford Road.

Police and London Ambulance Service rushed to the scene and found the victim seriously injured. He was treated immediately and rushed to hospital where his condition remains critical.

Police Hunt Suspects

So far, no arrests have been made. Officers continue to investigate the shocking incident.

Community on Edge

Residents and shoppers near the retail park are left stunned by the violence. Police urge anyone with information to come forward.

