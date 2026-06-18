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FOOTBALL SHOCK DR Congo Earns Historic World Cup Draw Against Portugal as Ronaldo Breaks Down

DR Congo Earns Historic World Cup Draw Against Portugal as Ronaldo Breaks Down

DR Congo made history in Houston on June 17, 2026, by securing their first-ever World Cup point with a 1-1 draw against Portugal. The result stunned football fans worldwide, as Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly upset, reportedly breaking down in tears at full-time. The match was a significant milestone for DR Congo, while casting doubt over Portugal’s World Cup campaign.

Dr Congo’s Historic Moment

Facing a football giant like Portugal, DR Congo held their ground and earned a rare draw on soccer’s biggest stage, marking their first World Cup point. Congolese fans celebrated loudly, even chanting ‘SIUUU’ in a playful tribute to one of football’s best-known goal celebrations, much to Ronaldo’s chagrin.

Ronaldos Emotional Reaction

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who had hoped for a dominant performance against a team perceived as underdogs, appeared devastated after the match. His emotional response highlighted the mounting pressure on the Portugal squad as their World Cup hopes hang in the balance.

Criticism Of Portugals Tactics

Commentator Thierry Henry criticised Portugal’s tactics during the game, pointing out Ronaldo’s unsuitability for the striker role and accusing him of playing selfishly. Analysts suggested Portugal’s reluctance to adjust their lineup around Ronaldo could be harming their campaign and increasing the risk of an early exit.

Portugal’s World Cup Future At

The draw with DR Congo has left Portugal on shaky ground heading deeper into the tournament. The failure to defeat an emerging football nation has intensified discussions about Ronaldo’s impact on the team and Portugal’s ability to advance past the group stages.

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