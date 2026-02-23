A Brighton man has been locked up after police uncovered class A drugs hidden inside a sock stuffed in the steering wheel of his car in Tamworth.

Driver’s Dodgy Deal Busted in Tamworth

Basta Basha, 24, was caught red-handed after officers spotted him acting suspiciously in the Two Gates area last January.

When police stopped his vehicle, they found four snap bags of cocaine cunningly concealed inside a black sock wedged in the steering wheel column.

Heavy Sentence and More Penalties

At Stafford Crown Court on 20 February, Basha pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of criminal property, plus driving without a licence or insurance.

He was slapped with a two-year prison sentence, ordered to forfeit seized cash, pay a surcharge, and his driving licence was endorsed. His car was also confiscated.

Police Crack Down on Drug Supply