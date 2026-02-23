Watch Live
  • Home
  • sussex - UK News

DODGY DEALS Drugs Found Stashed in Sock Inside Steering Wheel – Driver Jailed

A Brighton man has been locked up after police uncovered class A drugs hidden inside...

Published: 7:19 pm February 23, 2026
Updated: 7:19 pm February 23, 2026

A Brighton man has been locked up after police uncovered class A drugs hidden inside a sock stuffed in the steering wheel of his car in Tamworth.

Driver’s Dodgy Deal Busted in Tamworth

Basta Basha, 24, was caught red-handed after officers spotted him acting suspiciously in the Two Gates area last January.

When police stopped his vehicle, they found four snap bags of cocaine cunningly concealed inside a black sock wedged in the steering wheel column.

Heavy Sentence and More Penalties

At Stafford Crown Court on 20 February, Basha pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of criminal property, plus driving without a licence or insurance.

He was slapped with a two-year prison sentence, ordered to forfeit seized cash, pay a surcharge, and his driving licence was endorsed. His car was also confiscated.

Police Crack Down on Drug Supply

“Basha knew what was concealed in the vehicle and was clearly involved in supplying illegal drugs,” said Superintendent Victoria Downing of the Major and Organised Crime Department.

“I’m pleased he’s been jailed and hope this shows how we’re disrupting criminal networks and keeping Staffordshire safe.”

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Weather Disruption

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

BREAKING NEWS

POLICE LOCKDOWN Wilfred Road in Ramsgate Locked Down After Police Incident

Breaking News, UK News

KNIFE ATTACK Stabbing Shocker on Peckham High Street

Crime, London, UK News

TRAGIC END Elderly Man Dies After Welfare Concern Call in Woodingdean

National News, sussex, UK News

MANHUNT CONTINUES Evening Burglary in Moulsecoomb Sparks Police Hunt

Crime, National News, sussex, UK News

Sex Pistols Reunite with Frank Carter for The Anarchy In The UK Tour

London, UK News

Hove Man Hit with Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order

National News, sussex, UK News

DEALER JAILED Snapchat Drug Dealer Locked Up

Crime, UK News

LATE NIGHT RESCUE Dog and Owner Rescued in Bolton Abbey Drama

UK News

POLICE PROBE Serious Incident Shakes Tyldesley — Emergency Services Respond

UK News

TRIBUTES PAID Tragic End to Snowdon Hike: Two Norfolk Men Found Dead

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Making eBooks Work Across All Your Devices

UK News

Making eBooks Work Across All Your Devices

UK News

NAMED BY POLICE Man, 40, Stabbed to Death on Wimbledon High Street Named

Crime, UK News

Man, 40, Stabbed to Death on Wimbledon High Street Named

Crime, UK News

TRIPLE ATTACK Ramsgate Assault Shocks Town – Three Hospitalised Near Railway Station

UK News

Ramsgate Assault Shocks Town – Three Hospitalised Near Railway Station

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

SHOPLIFTER BUSTED 35-Year-Old Snags Two-Year Criminal Behaviour Order

National News, sussex, UK News

35-Year-Old Snags Two-Year Criminal Behaviour Order

National News, sussex, UK News

AXED Met Officer Axed for Discriminatory Comment on Duty

London, UK News

Met Officer Axed for Discriminatory Comment on Duty

London, UK News

Tractor Blaze Sparks Chaos on A2 Near Gravesend

London, UK News

Tractor Blaze Sparks Chaos on A2 Near Gravesend

London, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE M1 Shuts After Car and Trailer Smash, M27 Faces Lane Closures

UK News, Wiltshire

M1 Shuts After Car and Trailer Smash, M27 Faces Lane Closures

UK News, Wiltshire

Man Charged with Murder After Baby Dies in Ramsgate

UK News

Man Charged with Murder After Baby Dies in Ramsgate

UK News

POLICE INCIDENT Emergency Services Descend Near University of Bradford

UK News

Emergency Services Descend Near University of Bradford

UK News
Watch Live