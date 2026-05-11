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FLIGHR CHAOS EasyJet and UK Flights Face Disruption from Italy Strikes on 11 May

EasyJet and UK Flights Face Disruption from Italy Strikes on 11 May

EasyJet passengers at Gatwick and travellers from UK airports to Italy should prepare for possible flight disruption on Monday, 11 May, due to strike action by Italian aircraft crew and separate air traffic control staff strikes. Authorities advise all affected passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Easyjet Strike Impact

The EasyJet disruption stems from a strike by aircraft crew based abroad, targeting flights to and from Italy. This industrial action will likely affect passengers departing Gatwick Airport on 11 May, potentially causing delays or cancellations.

Air Traffic Control Walkout

In addition to the EasyJet strike, separate air traffic control staff in Italy are set to strike on the same day between 10am and 6pm local time. This will impact UK flights travelling to Rome and Naples airports, adding further uncertainty to travel plans.

Passenger Advice

Passengers booked on EasyJet and other UK-Italy routes are urged to check flight information proactively. Airlines and airport operators recommend confirming flight statuses before travelling to avoid unnecessary delays or inconvenience.

Separate Disruptions Explained

The strikes by aircraft crew and air traffic controllers are independent actions but coincide on 11 May, compounding disruption risks. Airlines emphasise this dual impact is behind the travel uncertainty facing passengers on affected routes.

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