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TRAVEL ALERT EasyJet Warns Cape Verde Travellers Of New Entry Fee From July

EasyJet Warns Cape Verde Travellers Of New Entry Fee From July

EasyJet has issued an urgent warning to UK holidaymakers heading to Cape Verde, alerting them of a new entry fee and mandatory Traveller Entry form starting 1 July. Passengers who arrive without completing the EASE form and paying the associated tax in advance will face higher charges at the airport. This update affects all travellers to the popular West African island destination known for its beaches and year-round sunshine.

Mandatory Ease Form Introduced

From 1 July, anyone travelling to Cape Verde must complete the EASE — a combined Traveller Entry form and airport tax payment — before departure. Failure to do so will result in paying an increased entry fee upon arrival. EasyJet emphasises that previously, the cost remained the same whether paid in advance or on arrival.

Why Cape Verde Matters To

Cape Verde continues to grow as a favoured holiday spot for British tourists thanks to its mild climate, scenic beaches, and relatively short six-hour flight from the UK. The new entry system aims to streamline airport processing but requires travellers to be fully prepared to avoid last-minute fees.

Check Official Government Guidance

EasyJet urges all customers to visit the Cape Verde government website to verify necessary travel documentation ahead of their trips. This helps ensure a smooth arrival without unexpected costs or delays.

Related Travel Disruptions At Gibraltar

Earlier this week, easyJet also warned travellers to Gibraltar about delays caused by new biometric border checks under the EU’s Entry/Exit System (EES). Passengers should allow extra time for arrivals and departures due to fingerprint and photograph scans replacing traditional passport stamping. These travel alerts highlight growing changes to international airport procedures that UK passengers must heed to avoid inconvenience.

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