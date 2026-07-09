Eight men plead guilty over violence before Aston Villa v Legia Warsaw match

Eight men have admitted their roles in the violent disorder that erupted before Aston Villa’s UEFA Europa Conference League fixture against Legia Warsaw in 2023, following a major investigation by West Midlands Police.

The disorder broke out outside Villa Park on 30 November 2023, when officers policing the match came under sustained attack from supporters of the Polish club.

Police said fans armed themselves with metal poles, tree branches and drainpipes, while also throwing flares, bricks, bottles and other debris at officers attempting to restore order.

Officer engulfed in flames

During the violence, West Mercia Police officer PC Andy Forbes, who had been assisting colleagues from West Midlands Police, was struck by a flare while clearing bricks, bottles and debris from an area where officers were positioned.

The flare became lodged in his protective clothing, causing him to be engulfed in flames.

He suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital for treatment before returning to duty a few weeks later.

In total, five other police officers, two police dogs and a police horse were injured during the disorder.

Investigators described the incident as one of the worst outbreaks of football-related violence seen in the UK for decades.

Guilty pleas entered

Seven men have now pleaded guilty to violent disorder, while an eighth admitted affray.

All eight are due to be sentenced in December.

West Midlands Police confirmed that three other men had already been convicted for offences committed during the violence.

Investigation continues

Detectives say enquiries remain ongoing as they continue to identify other individuals involved in the disorder and work to bring them before the British courts.

The force said it remains committed to ensuring everyone responsible for the serious violence outside Villa Park is brought to justice.