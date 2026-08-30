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NAMWS AND PICTURED Father-of-four died from stab wound to neck following Ramsgate Harbour attack

Father-of-four died from stab wound to neck following Ramsgate Harbour attack

A father-of-four who died following an alleged knife attack near Ramsgate Harbour suffered a fatal stab wound to the neck, an inquest has heard.

Ashley Jones, 52, was found seriously injured near the seafront in the early hours of Sunday and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, where he was later pronounced dead.

An inquest into Mr Jones’s death opened at Oakwood House in Maidstone, as separate criminal proceedings continued against a 21-year-old man accused of his murder.

Coroner Katrina Hepburn told the hearing that Mr Jones’s medical cause of death had formally been recorded as a stab wound to the neck.

The hearing was told police were called to Ramsgate seafront at around 4.47am, where Mr Jones was discovered in traumatic cardiac arrest near Bodrum Kebab House.

Emergency crews treated him before he was taken to hospital, but he could not be saved.

The inquest has now been adjourned until the conclusion of criminal proceedings.

Man accused of murder appears in court

Kieran O’Rourke, 21, from Ramsgate, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article.

He appeared at Maidstone Crown Court after previously appearing before Margate Magistrates’ Court.

Judge Julian Smith set a plea and trial preparation hearing for the week commencing 26 October, with a trial scheduled to begin at Canterbury Crown Court on 5 April next year.

O’Rourke has been remanded in custody.

Police previously confirmed that a second man, aged 48, also suffered stab wounds and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

A third man, aged 45, was identified by detectives as another victim but did not suffer physical injuries.

Police divers searched harbour

A large police cordon remained around the harbour following the incident while detectives and forensic teams carried out enquiries.

Police divers were also deployed to search the nearby water.

A taxi believed to belong to the second stabbing victim was examined by forensic officers after it crashed onto pavement bollards close to the harbour.

Tributes to Ashley Jones

Floral tributes have since been placed along Harbour Street in memory of Mr Jones, who lived locally and has been described as “kind, polite and friendly.”

A memorial service organised by Ramsgate mayor Cllr Raushan Ara is due to take place in the town centre at midday on Friday, 4 September.

She said:

“On behalf of our community, we send our sincere condolences to Ashley’s family and friends. I’ve known Ashley for several years, he was always kind, polite and friendly.”

 

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