Father Pays Tribute to Kayden Moy After North Ayrshire Teen Murder

More than a year after 16-year-old Kayden Moy was fatally stabbed at Irvine Beach, North Ayrshire, his family continues to mourn the loss. Following the conviction of three teenagers at Glasgow High Court for Kayden’s murder, his father, Paul Moy, has paid a heartfelt tribute to his son’s memory.

Unbreakable Father-Son Bond

Paul Moy described Kayden as “more like my best friend” rather than just a son, reflecting the deep love and connection they shared. “He was a caring, loving young guy,” Paul said, emphasising Kayden’s unique place in their lives.

Teenagers Convicted In Court

On 17 May 2025, 18-year-olds Cole Turley, Jay Stewart, and a 15-year-old youth were found guilty of Kayden’s murder at Glasgow High Court. The convictions provide a measure of legal closure for the Moy family amid their ongoing grief.

Family Living Daily Grief

Paul spoke candidly about the family’s continuing pain, saying: “Every morning we wake up and are faced again with the reality that he is gone.” Despite the verdict, the emotional impact of Kayden’s death remains overwhelming.

Honouring Kayden’s Memory

The family holds tightly to memories of Kayden’s joyful spirit. Paul’s tribute highlights the lasting void left by Kayden and the enduring impact he had on those around him.