Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SEA RESCUE Sailor Rescued After Dinghy Capsizes Off Calshot in Strong Winds

Sailor Rescued After Dinghy Capsizes Off Calshot in Strong Winds

A sailor was rescued by Hamble Lifeboat after their dinghy capsized in strong winds off Calshot on Saturday afternoon, 6 June. The volunteer crew, on a routine training exercise, spotted the overturned vessel amid winds over 30 knots, gusting above 40 knots, and acted swiftly to bring the sailor to safety.

Challenging Sea Conditions

The sailor had struggled to recover the dinghy through the fierce gusts before the lifeboat crew intervened. Despite the tough conditions, the individual was uninjured but visibly fatigued after repeated efforts to right the boat.

Teamwork On The Water

Hamble Lifeboat worked alongside Red Osprey, which provided a protective lee to improve safety at the scene. Together, they managed to right the dinghy and recover its rigging.

Safe Return To Shore

Following the rescue, the sailor and the boat were escorted back to Calshot where Calshot Sailing Club members assisted with the vessel’s recovery ashore.

Community Effort Praised

The operation underscored the importance of cooperation between maritime agencies and local volunteers. Hamble Lifeboat extended thanks to Red Osprey, Southampton" href="https://uknip.co.uk/where/southampton/" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Southampton VTS, and Calshot Sailing Club for their crucial support. No injuries were reported.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Teenagers Guilty of Killing Kayden Moy on Irvine Beach

TEENS GUILTY Teenagers Guilty of Killing Kayden Moy on Irvine Beach

UK News
Emma Barnett Jailed for Life Over Murder of Toddler Son in Essex

BABY KILLER Emma Barnett Jailed for Life Over Murder of Toddler Son in Essex

UK News
Man Arrested After Woman Raped in Bournemouth Lower Gardens

SEX ATTACK PROBE Man Arrested After Woman Raped in Bournemouth Lower Gardens

UK News
Inquest Opens Into Death Of 15-Year-Old George Cuckoo At Northfleet Lake

WATER TRAGEDY Inquest Opens Into Death Of 15-Year-Old George Cuckoo At Northfleet Lake

UK News
Andy Burnham to Challenge Sir Keir Starmer for Labour Leadership After Makerfield Win

LEADERSHIP CONTEST Andy Burnham to Challenge Sir Keir Starmer for Labour Leadership After Makerfield Win

UK News
Deliberate Blaze Destroys 36 Buses in Chadwell St Mary Yard

FIRE ALERT Deliberate Blaze Destroys 36 Buses in Chadwell St Mary Yard

UK News
Bank of England Drops Churchill and Turing From Notes Over ‘Divisive’ Image

CURRENCY CONTROVERSY Bank of England Drops Churchill and Turing From Notes Over ‘Divisive’ Image

UK News
Huddersfield Woman Arrested in County Lines Drugs Crackdown

DRUGS CRACKDOWN Huddersfield Woman Arrested in County Lines Drugs Crackdown

UK News
Belfast Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Pregnant Partner in Donaghadee

FACING A LIFE SENTANCE Belfast Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Pregnant Partner in Donaghadee

Breaking News, UK News

BUS BLAZE HORROR Massive Bus Depot Fire Destroys Dozens of Double-Decker Buses in Thurrock

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Two Arrested After Serious Assault Outside Maidstone Bar

BAR BRAWL Two Arrested After Serious Assault Outside Maidstone Bar

UK News
Two Arrested After Serious Assault Outside Maidstone Bar

Two Arrested After Serious Assault Outside Maidstone Bar

UK News
Mark Riley Named as Victim in Silvertown Fatal Stabbing as Murder Investigation Continues

FIRST PICTURE Mark Riley Named as Victim in Silvertown Fatal Stabbing as Murder Investigation Continues

Breaking News, UK News
Mark Riley Named as Victim in Silvertown Fatal Stabbing as Murder Investigation Continues

Mark Riley Named as Victim in Silvertown Fatal Stabbing as Murder Investigation Continues

Breaking News, UK News
Royal Cornwall Show Cancelled Saturday Due To Weather Safety Concerns

SHOW CANCELLED Royal Cornwall Show Cancelled Saturday Due To Weather Safety Concerns

Breaking News, UK News
Royal Cornwall Show Cancelled Saturday Due To Weather Safety Concerns

Royal Cornwall Show Cancelled Saturday Due To Weather Safety Concerns

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
MPs Warn UK Asylum System Fails to Track Missing Rejected Applicants

ASYLUM CRISIS MPs Warn UK Asylum System Fails to Track Missing Rejected Applicants

UK News
MPs Warn UK Asylum System Fails to Track Missing Rejected Applicants

MPs Warn UK Asylum System Fails to Track Missing Rejected Applicants

UK News
Hampshire Police Blamed Henry Nowak Days After Southampton Murder

POLICE CONTROVERSY Hampshire Police Blamed Henry Nowak Days After Southampton Murder

UK News
Hampshire Police Blamed Henry Nowak Days After Southampton Murder

Hampshire Police Blamed Henry Nowak Days After Southampton Murder

UK News
British Patriots Take The Knee At Police Stations Over Henry Nowak

PATRIOT PROTEST British Patriots Take The Knee At Police Stations Over Henry Nowak

UK News
British Patriots Take The Knee At Police Stations Over Henry Nowak

British Patriots Take The Knee At Police Stations Over Henry Nowak

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
UK Families Demand Knife Crime Action After Teen Stabbings

KNIFE CRISIS UK Families Demand Knife Crime Action After Teen Stabbings

UK News
UK Families Demand Knife Crime Action After Teen Stabbings

UK Families Demand Knife Crime Action After Teen Stabbings

UK News
Sikh Heroes Stop Car Park Racial Clash in Birmingham

RACIAL CLASH Sikh Heroes Stop Car Park Racial Clash in Birmingham

UK News
Sikh Heroes Stop Car Park Racial Clash in Birmingham

Sikh Heroes Stop Car Park Racial Clash in Birmingham

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Albert Cooper

STILL MISSING Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Albert Cooper

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Albert Cooper

Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Albert Cooper

UK News
Watch Live