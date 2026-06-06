Sailor Rescued After Dinghy Capsizes Off Calshot in Strong Winds

A sailor was rescued by Hamble Lifeboat after their dinghy capsized in strong winds off Calshot on Saturday afternoon, 6 June. The volunteer crew, on a routine training exercise, spotted the overturned vessel amid winds over 30 knots, gusting above 40 knots, and acted swiftly to bring the sailor to safety.

Challenging Sea Conditions

The sailor had struggled to recover the dinghy through the fierce gusts before the lifeboat crew intervened. Despite the tough conditions, the individual was uninjured but visibly fatigued after repeated efforts to right the boat.

Teamwork On The Water

Hamble Lifeboat worked alongside Red Osprey, which provided a protective lee to improve safety at the scene. Together, they managed to right the dinghy and recover its rigging.

Safe Return To Shore

Following the rescue, the sailor and the boat were escorted back to Calshot where Calshot Sailing Club members assisted with the vessel’s recovery ashore.

Community Effort Praised

The operation underscored the importance of cooperation between maritime agencies and local volunteers. Hamble Lifeboat extended thanks to Red Osprey, Southampton" href="https://uknip.co.uk/where/southampton/" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Southampton VTS, and Calshot Sailing Club for their crucial support. No injuries were reported.