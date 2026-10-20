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BEACH BLAZE Fire reported near Yeadon Way in Blackpool

Emergency crews are understood to be dealing with a fire near Yeadon Way in Blackpool after footage showing flames and thick smoke was shared online.

Video posted on social media on Monday night appeared to show a fire involving structures or containers in the South Shore area.

People commenting on the footage suggested the incident was close to the Yeadon Way car park and near a petrol station, although the exact location and what was burning had not been officially confirmed.

Some witnesses also reported road closures or restrictions around Parkinson Way and the Yeadon Way roundabout.

Cause of fire not yet confirmed

There were conflicting claims online about what was involved, with suggestions ranging from portable cabins and shipping containers to a generator.

Those details remain unconfirmed.

There is currently no confirmed information on injuries, the cause of the fire or the extent of any damage.

Emergency services have not yet issued a full statement.

UKNIP will update this story when further confirmed information becomes available.

 

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