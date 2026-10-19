Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CONCERNS MOUNT Labour cabinet divisions emerge over proposed immigration crackdown

Andy Burnham pledges £442m drive to get rough sleepers off streets before Christmas

Senior Labour ministers have raised concerns over proposed immigration reforms that could extend the time migrants must wait to secure permanent settlement in the UK, exposing divisions within the Government over how to balance tighter controls with fairness and integration.

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh has come under scrutiny after comments published on her constituency website appeared to challenge Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood’s plans to increase the qualifying period for indefinite leave to remain.

The remarks appeared in an account of a public meeting held in Peckham on 25 September, where immigration, community integration and government policy were discussed.

The original wording suggested that extending the settlement period could delay migrants’ integration into British communities.

However, following media reports on Monday, 19 October, Fahnbulleh’s office said the wording had been prepared by an aide and did not accurately reflect her comments. The disputed passage was subsequently removed.

The revised account continues to stress the importance of immigration controls, community integration and a compassionate approach to migration.

Ministers raise concerns over settlement plans

Fahnbulleh, who became Energy Secretary in July, has previously spoken about her experience of arriving in Britain as a child refugee from Liberia.

Her reported concerns follow criticism from Housing Secretary Angela Rayner, who has questioned proposals that could extend the qualifying period for permanent settlement for overseas workers, including those employed in social care.

Rayner has argued that changing the rules for people who moved to Britain legally to work in the care sector could be unfair, particularly where workers accepted jobs on the basis of existing settlement arrangements.

The disagreements have added to pressure on Mahmood as the Home Office develops its proposed reforms.

Settlement qualifying period could double

Under the proposals, the standard qualifying period for indefinite leave to remain would increase from five years to ten years.

Some lower-paid migrant workers, including certain people employed in social care, could face a qualifying period of up to 15 years under the proposals outlined in the debate.

The plans have attracted opposition from Labour MPs and trade unions, particularly over whether new requirements should apply to people already living and working legally in the UK.

Mahmood has defended the principle that migrants should demonstrate their contribution and integration before being granted permanent settlement.

However, concerns have also been raised about the potential impact on workers who have already built their lives in Britain and on sectors that rely on overseas recruitment.

Government faces pressure over final decision

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has backed the overall direction of the proposed immigration reforms, although questions remain over how the changes would affect existing workers.

Mahmood has acknowledged concerns about fairness and indicated that aspects of the proposals could be reconsidered.

No final decision has been announced on the proposed settlement changes.

The debate highlights the challenge facing the Government as it seeks to strengthen immigration controls while addressing concerns about workforce shortages, community integration and the treatment of migrants already established in Britain.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

How UK Freelancers Can Look More Professional Online

UK News

Glue-Down or Click LVT: Which Is Better for Uneven Floors?

UK News

MINDLESS Man arrested after tyres damaged on five police vehicles

UK News

MAJOR BLAZE Residents urged to close windows and doors as house fire breaks out in Maidstone

UK News

BROKEN BONES Great Western Air Ambulance called after man breaks ankle in fall at Melksham Park

UK News

BOMB TERROR El Al flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna makes an emergency landing after bomb threat

UK News

BAG TAX Leeds grandmother takes on supermarket bag prices with second-hand stall

UK News

TOMMY ROBINSON False claims circulate online after South Coast training exercise

UK News

IOPC PROBE Man dies after being hit by car while fleeing police on M56

UK News

ROUGH TIMES Rough Channel conditions expected to hamper small boat crossings over the coming days

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Malmesbury Postman Escapes Unharmed as Thomas Lawton Guilty of Daylight Robbery Attempt

LIFE CHANGING INJURIES Two men appear in court over Swindon shooting that left man with life-changing injuries

Court News, Crime, UK News
Urgent Police Hunt After Woman Raped in Worthing Lyndhurst Road Car Park

ARMED LOCKDOWN Three arrested after armed police stand-off at Swindon house

Crime, UK News

SERIOUS THREAT Around 160 Northern Ireland schools receive bomb threats as pupils evacuated

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police chief calls for end to small boat landings in Portsmouth and Gosport after £800,000 policing bill

MIGRANT OPERATIONS Home Office refuses to rule out further migrant boat landings in Gosport

UK News

FIND THEM Police appeal to find three boys missing from Manchester tram stop

UK News

FRENCH PATROLS Rough Channel conditions continue to hamper small boat crossings

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

PRIDE OF BRITAIN Brianna Ghey’s mum to receive Pride of Britain award for campaign to protect young people

UK News

MAJOR HAUL Man jailed for more than three years after £100,000 drug haul

UK News

URGENT RECALL Tesco recalls glass latte mugs over risk of shattering and causing injuries

UK News
Watch Live