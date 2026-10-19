Senior Labour ministers have raised concerns over proposed immigration reforms that could extend the time migrants must wait to secure permanent settlement in the UK, exposing divisions within the Government over how to balance tighter controls with fairness and integration.

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh has come under scrutiny after comments published on her constituency website appeared to challenge Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood’s plans to increase the qualifying period for indefinite leave to remain.

The remarks appeared in an account of a public meeting held in Peckham on 25 September, where immigration, community integration and government policy were discussed.

The original wording suggested that extending the settlement period could delay migrants’ integration into British communities.

However, following media reports on Monday, 19 October, Fahnbulleh’s office said the wording had been prepared by an aide and did not accurately reflect her comments. The disputed passage was subsequently removed.

The revised account continues to stress the importance of immigration controls, community integration and a compassionate approach to migration.

Ministers raise concerns over settlement plans

Fahnbulleh, who became Energy Secretary in July, has previously spoken about her experience of arriving in Britain as a child refugee from Liberia.

Her reported concerns follow criticism from Housing Secretary Angela Rayner, who has questioned proposals that could extend the qualifying period for permanent settlement for overseas workers, including those employed in social care.

Rayner has argued that changing the rules for people who moved to Britain legally to work in the care sector could be unfair, particularly where workers accepted jobs on the basis of existing settlement arrangements.

The disagreements have added to pressure on Mahmood as the Home Office develops its proposed reforms.

Settlement qualifying period could double

Under the proposals, the standard qualifying period for indefinite leave to remain would increase from five years to ten years.

Some lower-paid migrant workers, including certain people employed in social care, could face a qualifying period of up to 15 years under the proposals outlined in the debate.

The plans have attracted opposition from Labour MPs and trade unions, particularly over whether new requirements should apply to people already living and working legally in the UK.

Mahmood has defended the principle that migrants should demonstrate their contribution and integration before being granted permanent settlement.

However, concerns have also been raised about the potential impact on workers who have already built their lives in Britain and on sectors that rely on overseas recruitment.

Government faces pressure over final decision

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has backed the overall direction of the proposed immigration reforms, although questions remain over how the changes would affect existing workers.

Mahmood has acknowledged concerns about fairness and indicated that aspects of the proposals could be reconsidered.

No final decision has been announced on the proposed settlement changes.

The debate highlights the challenge facing the Government as it seeks to strengthen immigration controls while addressing concerns about workforce shortages, community integration and the treatment of migrants already established in Britain.