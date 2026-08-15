Firearm Discovery Sparks Armed Police and Forensics Investigation in Bradford

Armed police, detectives and forensic officers have been deployed to a residential street in Bradford following the reported discovery of a firearm. A significant police presence was seen at Lilycroft Walk, where crime scene investigators wearing white forensic suits were pictured carrying out examinations. Armed officers and detectives have also been reported at the scene as enquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

Photographs from the area show forensic personnel working alongside police vehicles while officers remain at the location. The precise circumstances in which the suspected firearm was discovered have not yet been officially confirmed, and it is not currently known whether any arrests have been made.

West Yorkshire Police has been contacted for further information and an official statement is awaited. This is a developing incident and further details will be published when confirmed.