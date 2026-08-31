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FIREFIGHTERS UNDER ATTACK Firefighters attacked with bricks while tackling rubbish fire in Newcastle

Firefighters attacked with bricks while tackling rubbish fire in Newcastle

 

Firefighters were pelted with bricks and other objects while responding to reports of a rubbish fire in Newcastle, leaving a frontline fire engine so badly damaged it had to be taken out of service.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to Blakelaw at 9.41pm on Wednesday, 26 August, expecting to deal with a rubbish fire.

However, while firefighters were carrying out their duties, a number of objects – including bricks – were thrown at them and their appliance in what the fire service described as a dangerous and unprovoked attack.

No firefighters were injured, but the fire engine sustained significant damage and had to be temporarily taken off the road.

Fire chiefs warned that removing even one appliance from frontline service can put additional pressure on neighbouring crews and potentially increase response times to other emergencies.

‘An attack on our firefighters is an attack on our communities’

Chief Fire Officer Stewart Nicholson condemned those responsible.

He said: “An attack on our firefighters is an attack on the communities we serve.

“Our crews responded to what was reported as a rubbish fire with the sole intention of protecting people and keeping our community safe. Instead, they were subjected to an unacceptable and dangerous assault where bricks were thrown at them and their appliance.

“While I am relieved that no one was injured, the impact of these incidents cannot be underestimated.

“The damage caused meant a fire appliance had to be taken off the road, leaving us with one less resource available to respond to emergencies. This can result in delays to attending other incidents where people may be in urgent need of our help.”

Mr Nicholson added: “Our firefighters are ordinary people doing an extraordinary job. They are mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters who should never face violence simply for carrying out their duties.

“Anyone with information about this incident should come forward. Attacks on emergency service workers are completely unacceptable and those responsible must be held accountable.”

Appeal for information

The fire service is also urging residents to secure wheelie bins and other combustible materials which could be targeted during incidents of anti-social behaviour.

People are being encouraged to report deliberate fires, anti-social behaviour and suspicious activity as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about the attack can contact FireStoppers anonymously on 0800 169 5558.

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