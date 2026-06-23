Firefighters Battle Blaze at Blackburn Takeaway Early Monday

Fire crews from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service raced to a takeaway in Blackburn in the early hours of Monday after a fire broke out at a two-storey commercial building on Darwen Street. At 2.35am, six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform arrived to tackle flames affecting the first floor and roof space. Firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to control the blaze.

Major Fire Response

The large-scale fire effort highlights the serious nature of the incident in Blackburn’s town centre, with crews working hard through the night to bring the fire under control.

Road Closures In Place

Authorities have closed several roads including Mill Lane, St Peter’s Street, and Darwen Street at Dandy Walk to ensure public safety. These closures are expected to remain into the morning, disrupting local travel.

Crew Efforts Continue

Firefighters remained on scene throughout Monday morning as the situation was ongoing. Emergency services urged locals to avoid the area and allow extra journey time.