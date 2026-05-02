Firefighters Tackle Recycling Centre Blaze in Dunkirk Early Morning

Fire crews from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a recycling centre fire on Alcester Street, Dunkirk at 4.22am. Emergency services are still attending the scene, urging the public to avoid the area as firefighting efforts continue to control the blaze.

Early Morning Fire Response

Firefighters were called in the early hours and immediately deployed multiple appliances to tackle the growing fire at the recycling facility. The incident prompted warnings for nearby residents.

Public Safety Warning

The fire service advised local residents who can see or smell smoke to keep their doors and windows closed to reduce smoke inhalation and prevent further risk.

Ongoing Firefighting Operation

As of 7.30am, four fire appliances remain at the scene as crews begin to scale back efforts while continuing to monitor and extinguish hotspots. The operation is expected to last for several more hours.

Access Restrictions In Place

Officials continue to ask the public to steer clear of Alcester Street to allow emergency services unobstructed access and to ensure safety in the area during this active fire response.