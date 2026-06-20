Five Arrested After Swindon Gorse Hill Shooting Incident

Five suspects were arrested following a shooting in Gorse Hill, Swindon, on the evening of 19 June. Wiltshire Police responded to reports of a gunshot on St Paul’s Street shortly before 9pm. A man in his 30s was hospitalised with a serious but stable gunshot wound, prompting a major investigation.

Multiple Arrests Made

51-year-old was arrested for attempted murder

32-year-old was arrested for conspiracy to murder and supplying Class C drugs

19-year-old arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender

33-year-old was arrested for assisting an offender and intent to supply nitrous oxide

16-year-old arrested for assisting an offender and intent to supply nitrous oxide

Police Cordon In Place

Officers have established a cordon around St Paul’s Street and Queens Drive while forensic and investigative teams carry out detailed enquiries at the scene.

Serious Injury Confirmed

The injured man remains in hospital with a serious but stable condition as officers continue their enquiries to understand the full circumstances of the shooting.

Public Appeal For Information

Wiltshire Police urge anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting log number 416 from 20 June. Alternatively, tips can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.