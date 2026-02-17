Watch Live
Former Funeral Director Jailed for Child Abuse Dies in Prison

Gerald Martin, 76, a disgraced funeral director serving a 20-year sentence for abusing teenage boys,...

Published: 9:50 am February 17, 2026
Updated: 9:50 am February 17, 2026

Gerald Martin, 76, a disgraced funeral director serving a 20-year sentence for abusing teenage boys, has died behind bars. He passed away on 28 January 2026 at HMP Wymott near Leyland.

Grim Past Revealed

Martin, from Hartlepool, was convicted in 2016 of 14 offences. These included indecent assault, false imprisonment, and crimes now classified as rape and attempted rape. His victims were five boys aged between 12 and 15, abused during the late 1970s, 1980s, and mid-1990s.

At sentencing, Judge Simon Phillips QC slammed Martin as a “persistent, predatory paedophile.” He revealed Martin exploited his job, using his funeral parlour and even public toilets to carry out his vile attacks.

Investigation Underway

A Prison Service spokesperson confirmed Martin’s death. “HMP Wymott prisoner Gerald Martin died on 28 January 2026. As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate,” they said.

