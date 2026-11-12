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OFF THE TRACKS Freight Train Derailed at Barking Station After Travelling More Than a Mile With Wagon Off the Tracks

A freight train travelled more than a mile through Barking station with one of its wagons derailed, causing significant damage to railway infrastructure, accident investigators have revealed.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has launched an investigation into the incident, which happened at approximately 1.04pm on Friday 23 October 2026.

One wagon came off the rails on the Up Tilbury Line, around 700 metres south-east of Barking station in east London.

Despite the derailment, the train continued for approximately 0.7 miles (1.1km), with the affected wagon’s wheels running over sleepers and ballast.

It passed through platform 8 at Barking before eventually coming to a halt around 170 metres north of the station.

No injuries were reported, but the incident caused substantial damage to the wagon, railway tracks, signalling equipment and surrounding infrastructure.

Freight Train Was Travelling From London Gateway

The train was operated by GB Railfreight and was travelling between London Gateway and Hams Hall freight terminals.

It consisted of two Class 99 bi-mode locomotives, one of which was being hauled without providing traction, and 39 intermodal container wagons.

The wagon that derailed was the 20th from the front of the train.

Preliminary analysis of the leading locomotive’s on-train data recorder showed the train was travelling at approximately 8mph when its brakes applied, bringing it to a stop.

Around two minutes later, the train began moving again.

Investigators established that the wagon derailed during these movements.

Signaller Alerted Driver After Points Detection Failure

The train continued towards Barking station with the derailed wagon running on the sleepers and ballast rather than the rails.

It travelled through platform 8 before passing beyond the station.

The train was eventually stopped after a signaller contacted the driver.

According to the RAIB, the signaller had noticed a loss of detection affecting multiple sets of points, prompting the warning.

The train came to a stand with the derailed wagon approximately 170 metres north of Barking station.

Although nobody was injured, the resulting damage affected both the freight wagon and essential railway infrastructure.

Investigators Examine Cause of Derailment

The RAIB announced its investigation on Thursday 12 November.

Investigators will examine the sequence of events leading to the derailment and establish why the wagon left the rails.

The inquiry will consider the actions of those involved, the circumstances in which the wagon derailed and the loading and preparation of the train.

Specialists will also assess the design and movement characteristics of the locomotives and wagons, alongside the condition of the railway infrastructure.

Any underlying management or operational factors that may have contributed to the incident will also be investigated.

Independent Rail Safety Investigation Underway

The RAIB investigates railway accidents to identify their causes and make recommendations aimed at preventing similar incidents.

Its investigation is independent of any inquiries conducted by the railway industry or the Office of Rail and Road.

The branch has not yet established the cause of the Barking derailment.

A final report will be published once the investigation has concluded.

 

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