Green Party Duo Reduced to Tears Over Greyhounds – Online Mocks Follow

Green Party leader Zack Polanski and by-election hopeful Hannah Spencer have been ridiculed online after shedding tears on a podcast about Spencer’s four greyhounds during their Gorton and Denton campaign.

The emotional episode, from Polanski’s Bold Politics podcast, saw Spencer, a plumber and local councillor, getting choked up recalling her first greyhound, Graham. “He taught me a lot about acceptance,” she said, welling up. “There is a bit of Graham in all of us – we just want to be accepted, happy and safe.”

Polanski then broke down, saying: “I’m crying for the greyhounds but also for you – that determination is exactly what this country needs.”

Social Media Roasts Soppy Sob Stories

But the tearful display backfired spectacularly. Social media users were quick to mock the pair, questioning their toughness for leadership roles. One quipped: “These are exactly the sort of people you want to take on tough international negotiations.”

“I love dogs and have cried for them too,” another wrote, “but the person we hand the tough job of dealing with Russia, China and America can’t be a soppy fool sobbing over a dog.”

Polanski promoted the clip on X (formerly Twitter), claiming they were “real people unafraid to be themselves.” Instead, it sparked widespread criticism rather than sympathy.

By-Election Drama Heats Up in Gorton and Denton

The emotional podcast surfaced amid Spencer’s bid to win the Gorton and Denton by-election on February 26. The race is now a tight three-way contest between Labour, the Greens and Reform UK.

Polanski appealed for voters to choose “hope” over “hate,” pitching the Greens as the challengers to Reform. Meanwhile, Labour scrambles to hold a seat they previously won by 13,000 votes, despite slumping poll ratings nationally.

The by-election tests Labour’s grip on northern urban heartlands, as Reform UK and the Greens gain traction by putting forward working-class, community-focused candidates like Spencer.

What’s Next?

Voting day: February 26

Results expected in the early hours of February 27

Watch for how emotional displays and bold campaigning affect the balance of power in this crucial Labour stronghold

One thing’s for sure – the Greens’ tearful podcast moment hasn’t won them much sympathy from online critics.