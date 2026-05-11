Haulage Boss Jailed Over £615k Cocaine Run from Warrington

Guy Mitchell, 56, a haulage company owner from Blaydon on Tyne, Tyne and Wear, has been jailed after the National Crime Agency uncovered his role in using his business to transport cocaine. In April 2020, Mitchell paid an HGV driver to pick up 15kg of cocaine worth £615,000 from Warrington, as part of a drug trafficking operation.

Drugs Haul Exposed

Mitchell exploited his company’s transport services as a front to move drugs and cash. Officers seized more than £15,000 in cash from a vehicle driven by employee Hugh Goldie, 50, from Stanley, County Durham, during the same month of the cocaine pick-up.

Driver Sentenced

Hugh Goldie was sentenced to nine years and six months’ imprisonment for conspiracy to supply cocaine and charges related to acquiring and possessing criminal property.

National Crime Agency Role

The ongoing investigation by the National Crime Agency was crucial in dismantling the drug supply operation that used legitimate haulage routes as cover for criminal activity.

Impact On Local Communities

This case highlights continuing efforts to crack down on drug trafficking networks exploiting transport businesses across the North East and beyond.