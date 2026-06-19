Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CHILD RAPIST Jordan Roberts jailed for raping 14-year-old girl in St Austell

Jordan Roberts jailed for raping 14-year-old girl in St Austell

Jordan Roberts, 25, from Beacon Hill, Bodmin, has been sentenced to four years and two months in prison for raping a 14-year-old girl in St Austell. The conviction followed a trial at Truro Crown Court, where he was found guilty of rape and engaging in sexual activity with a minor. He was also handed a 15-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order, a lifetime requirement to register on the National Sex Offender Register, and a 10-year restraining order.

Lengthy Trial Concludes

The verdict was delivered on Friday 19 June after the trial concluded on 14 May at Truro Crown Court. The offences against the victim occurred several years prior but were taken through the judicial process with full police cooperation.

Police Praise Victim’s Bravery

Detective Constable Lauren Manning commended the courage of the victim, who was just 14 at the time. She said, “She has remained engaged with the police throughout the entire process, which has taken several years, and has given evidence in court.” Manning urged others to come forward, emphasising the protections available for survivors.

Support Services Highlighted

Victims of sexual assault in Devon and Cornwall can access support organisations, including the National Rape Crisis Helpline and local Sexual Assault Referral Centres. Police encourage victims or witnesses to report crimes by calling 101 or 999 in emergencies, and anonymous tips can be given to Crimestoppers.

Ongoing Protection Orders

Alongside the prison sentence, Roberts faces restrictions designed to protect the victim and the public. The Sexual Harm Prevention Order and restraining order aim to limit any future risk of harm.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

FIRE TUNNEL DELAYS Vehicle Fire Causes Long Delays in Dartford West Tunnel

UK News
Manhunt for Armed Suspect After Shooting Near England’s World Cup Base

POLICE MANHUNT Manhunt for Armed Suspect After Shooting Near England’s World Cup Base

UK News
Man Jailed For Life After Shooting Cousin At Hammersmith Wake

GUN SENTANCE Man Jailed For Life After Shooting Cousin At Hammersmith Wake

UK News
Two Arrested After Suspected Stolen Cable Found on M4 Vans

CABLE THEFT Two Arrested After Suspected Stolen Cable Found on M4 Vans

UK News
Teenager and Sister Killed in Essex E-Scooter Hit-and-Run

CORONER TEARS Teenager and Sister Killed in Essex E-Scooter Hit-and-Run

UK News
Urgent Search for Missing Maidstone Teen Trae Valentine

FIND HIM Urgent Search for Missing Maidstone Teen Trae Valentine

UK News
How to Choose a Crypto Casino in 2026: A Step-by-Step Checklist

How to Choose a Crypto Casino in 2026: A Step-by-Step Checklist

UK News
Bradford Teenager Palwasha Akbar Drowns in North Yorkshire River

RIVER TRAGEDY Bradford Teenager Palwasha Akbar Drowns in North Yorkshire River

UK News
Three-Year-Old Thrown Into Crocodile Enclosure At Cambridgeshire Zoo

ZOO ATTACK Three-Year-Old Thrown Into Crocodile Enclosure At Cambridgeshire Zoo

UK News

SHOCKING SCENES Mass Brawl Erupts Outside Beckenham Nando’s Late Night

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Four Men Arrested After Stabbing Incident in Erith on Bexley Road

MULTIPLE ARRESTS Four Men Arrested After Stabbing Incident in Erith on Bexley Road

UK News
Four Men Arrested After Stabbing Incident in Erith on Bexley Road

Four Men Arrested After Stabbing Incident in Erith on Bexley Road

UK News
Lib Dem MP Cameron Thomas Suspended Amid Gloucestershire Police Probe

POLITICAL SCANDAL Lib Dem MP Cameron Thomas Suspended Amid Gloucestershire Police Probe

UK News
Lib Dem MP Cameron Thomas Suspended Amid Gloucestershire Police Probe

Lib Dem MP Cameron Thomas Suspended Amid Gloucestershire Police Probe

UK News
Muhedur Khan Jailed for Peckham Pub Burglary Stealing £2,290 Goods

PUB BURGLARY Muhedur Khan Jailed for Peckham Pub Burglary Stealing £2,290 Goods

UK News
Muhedur Khan Jailed for Peckham Pub Burglary Stealing £2,290 Goods

Muhedur Khan Jailed for Peckham Pub Burglary Stealing £2,290 Goods

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Melksham Woman Arrested Over Cannabis-Contaminated Vapes Supply

DRUGS BUST Melksham Woman Arrested Over Cannabis-Contaminated Vapes Supply

UK News
Melksham Woman Arrested Over Cannabis-Contaminated Vapes Supply

Melksham Woman Arrested Over Cannabis-Contaminated Vapes Supply

UK News
Starmer Confirms He Will Stand in Labour Leadership Contest After Burnham’s Makerfield Win

LABOUR SHOWDOWN Starmer Confirms He Will Stand in Labour Leadership Contest After Burnham’s Makerfield Win

UK News
Starmer Confirms He Will Stand in Labour Leadership Contest After Burnham’s Makerfield Win

Starmer Confirms He Will Stand in Labour Leadership Contest After Burnham’s Makerfield Win

UK News
Uckfield Luxford Field Park Closed After Vandalism Damage

PARK VANDALISM Uckfield Luxford Field Park Closed After Vandalism Damage

UK News
Uckfield Luxford Field Park Closed After Vandalism Damage

Uckfield Luxford Field Park Closed After Vandalism Damage

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Former Devon Police Officer Jailed for Abuse of Vulnerable Women

POLICE JAILING Former Devon Police Officer Jailed for Abuse of Vulnerable Women

UK News
Former Devon Police Officer Jailed for Abuse of Vulnerable Women

Former Devon Police Officer Jailed for Abuse of Vulnerable Women

UK News
Missing Maidstone Girl Etana Geremew Last Seen Early June Morning

BRING HER HOME Missing Maidstone Girl Etana Geremew Last Seen Early June Morning

UK News
Missing Maidstone Girl Etana Geremew Last Seen Early June Morning

Missing Maidstone Girl Etana Geremew Last Seen Early June Morning

UK News

MASS BRAWL Man Arrested After Large Brawl Outside Nando’s in Beckenham

UK News

Man Arrested After Large Brawl Outside Nando’s in Beckenham

UK News
Watch Live