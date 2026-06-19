Jordan Roberts jailed for raping 14-year-old girl in St Austell

Jordan Roberts, 25, from Beacon Hill, Bodmin, has been sentenced to four years and two months in prison for raping a 14-year-old girl in St Austell. The conviction followed a trial at Truro Crown Court, where he was found guilty of rape and engaging in sexual activity with a minor. He was also handed a 15-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order, a lifetime requirement to register on the National Sex Offender Register, and a 10-year restraining order.

Lengthy Trial Concludes

The verdict was delivered on Friday 19 June after the trial concluded on 14 May at Truro Crown Court. The offences against the victim occurred several years prior but were taken through the judicial process with full police cooperation.

Police Praise Victim’s Bravery

Detective Constable Lauren Manning commended the courage of the victim, who was just 14 at the time. She said, “She has remained engaged with the police throughout the entire process, which has taken several years, and has given evidence in court.” Manning urged others to come forward, emphasising the protections available for survivors.

Support Services Highlighted

Victims of sexual assault in Devon and Cornwall can access support organisations, including the National Rape Crisis Helpline and local Sexual Assault Referral Centres. Police encourage victims or witnesses to report crimes by calling 101 or 999 in emergencies, and anonymous tips can be given to Crimestoppers.

Ongoing Protection Orders

Alongside the prison sentence, Roberts faces restrictions designed to protect the victim and the public. The Sexual Harm Prevention Order and restraining order aim to limit any future risk of harm.