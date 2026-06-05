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LEADERSHIP BATTLE Lord Hermer Backs Keir Starmer Amid Labour Leadership Challenge

Lord Hermer Backs Keir Starmer Amid Labour Leadership Challenge

Attorney General Lord Hermer has rallied behind Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, rejecting recent criticism amid calls for a Labour leadership challenge. Speaking on the Political Thinking podcast, Hermer praised Starmer’s resilience and dismissed claims that the PM is driven by anger or under extreme political pressure.

Hermers Firm Defence

Lord Hermer, who has known Starmer since their days as human rights barristers in 1996, asserted that the Prime Minister is “the most resilient person” he has ever met. He disputed allegations from former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair that the government lacks a clear plan.

Starmers Leadership Strength

Hermer described Starmer’s vision as grounded in equality and fairness, emphasising that the public and political insiders have historically underestimated the Labour leader’s tenacity and strategy.

Labours Local Election Losses

The backing comes as Labour faces pressure following heavy defeats in recent local elections and public criticism from senior party figures. Despite growing calls from some MPs for Starmer to step aside, Hermer and close allies believe he will decisively withstand any formal leadership challenge.

Future Of Labour Leadership

While pressure mounts on Starmer to improve Labour’s trajectory, Hermer’s comments signal strong internal support. Party insiders expect a robust fightback from Starmer against those seeking to unseat him.

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