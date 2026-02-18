M4 Fully Closed Between Junction 10 and 11

The M4 is completely sealed off in both directions between Junction 10 (Wokingham) and Junction 11 (Reading).

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) are scrambling to fix dangerous structural damage discovered on a towering power line pylon right next to the motorway.

The closure is expected to last well into tomorrow morning, throwing rush hour into chaos yet again.

Why the Shutdown? Urgent Repairs to High-Voltage Pylon

The damaged pylon carries high-voltage power — up to 400,000 volts — which is uninsulated and towers as high as 150ft. If it collapses, the fallout could be catastrophic.

With strong winds forecast across the region, emergency work is critical to prevent further risk ahead of the stormy weather.

National Highways warn the M4 will remain shut overnight and through the morning peak.

Smash & Flashback: Another Day of M4 Mayhem

This latest closure follows a nightmare commute on the same stretch just yesterday after a high-speed police chase ended in a crash spilling fuel on the carriageway.

Police say the pursuit began on London’s A4, ending on the M4 westbound before Junction 10, resulting in serious damage to police vehicles and multiple charges against the driver.

It’s believed the pylon damage was spotted during clean-up from that crash, sparking today’s urgent repairs.

Diversions & Delays: What Drivers Need to Know

The motorway remains jam-packed with delays stretching back miles — westbound queues reach Junction 8/9 and eastbound tails back to Junction 12.

National Highways have issued diversion routes:

Eastbound: Exit at J11, follow B3270 Lower Earley Way, continue on A3290, then A329M back onto M4 at J10.

Exit at J11, follow B3270 Lower Earley Way, continue on A3290, then A329M back onto M4 at J10. Westbound: Exit at J10, take A329(M) to Winnersh Interchange, then Wharfedale Road and B3270 Lower Earley Way to rejoin M4 at J11.

Both diversions are suffering from heavy congestion due to the surge in local traffic.

Hold Tight, Motorists

With severe wind gusts up to 31mph hitting Reading — three times the usual speed — engineers are racing against the clock to ensure the pylon is secured safely.

Commuters heading through Berkshire face major delays. Stay tuned for live updates and plan your journeys accordingly.