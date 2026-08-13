Major search underway at Testwood Lakes after reports of man in water

A major search operation is continuing at Testwood Lakes in Totton after emergency services received reports of a man in the water. Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary was called shortly after 9pm on Wednesday, August 12, after a member of the public raised concerns for the welfare of a man reportedly in the water. Police attended and carried out searches late into the evening, supported by multiple emergency services and specialist teams. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, ambulance crews, the Coastguard and the National Police Air Service were among those involved in the response. Despite extensive searches, nobody had been located. Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “At this time, no one has been located and we have not received any missing persons report that suggest this could be linked.” Specialist police teams are due to return to Testwood Lakes today to carry out further searches and ensure all appropriate enquiries have been completed. Access to parts of the area will be restricted while the operation continues. Police said: “While we are carrying out these searches, the area will be restricted to allow that work to be conducted safely.” Members of the public, including dog walkers and others who regularly use Testwood Lakes, are being asked to avoid the area while emergency services continue their work. This is a developing incident and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.