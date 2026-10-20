A 54-year-old man has admitted murdering a vulnerable 66-year-old in his own home after subjecting him to months of coercive and controlling behaviour.

Christopher Donnelly, of Samara Drive, Southall, pleaded guilty to the murder of Michael O’Donnell at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, 19 October.

The Metropolitan Police said Donnelly had spent months exploiting Michael, moving into his home and stealing thousands of pounds before killing him and concealing his body.

Body found concealed inside home

Police launched an investigation on 23 April 2025 after being called by the London Ambulance Service to an address in Samara Drive over concerns for a man’s welfare.

Officers entered the property and found Michael’s body concealed beneath a mattress and piles of rubbish.

Early enquiries indicated he had died several weeks earlier.

Donnelly was arrested later the same day on suspicion of murder. Police said he was found in possession of three bank cards and a bus pass belonging to Michael.

He was charged on 28 April with murder and fraud by false representation.

Forensic insect evidence helped establish timeline

Specialist forensic work was later used to help determine when Michael had died.

Forensic entomologists examined larvae and insects found at the property and concluded that he had likely been killed in March, several weeks before his body was discovered.

Detectives combined that evidence with CCTV, financial records and witness accounts to reconstruct Donnelly’s movements.

Police said CCTV showed him continuing to enter and leave Michael’s flat after his death.

Investigators also established that Michael’s bank card had been used to pay for gambling, sex workers and drugs.

Police describe Donnelly as ‘master manipulator’

The Met said the evidence showed Donnelly had controlled and exploited Michael over a prolonged period before killing him.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie said: “The facts of this case reveal a level of violence and callousness that is difficult to comprehend.

“The victim was attacked in the place where he should have felt safest, by someone who sought to exert control and exploit him for his own gain.”

He added that Donnelly had made deliberate efforts to conceal both the crime and Michael’s body.

Donnelly will be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, 11 December.