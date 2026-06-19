Dozens gathered outside the Nando’s on High Street, Beckenham, late on Wednesday, June 17, where a large brawl erupted around 11:10pm. Emergency services responded quickly, treating a man and woman in their 20s and another man for minor injuries. The Metropolitan Police arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Violent Crowd Chaos

Witnesses saw several people knocked to the ground as the fight spilled across the street, forcing cars to squeeze past the violence. Footage shared online shows police rushing in, with one man visible bleeding from his face amid the chaos.

Police Action Amp Arrest

The 21-year-old suspect was taken into custody but has since been released on bail pending further investigation. The police continue their inquiry into the disturbance.

Minor Injuries Treated

Emergency services attended promptly, treating three individuals at the scene for minor injuries sustained during the fight, avoiding more serious harm.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Authorities have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the police on 101, quoting reference 9185/17JUN, to aid ongoing investigations.