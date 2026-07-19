Man Charged Over Alleged Arson at Serco Property in Runcorn

A man has been charged after an alleged arson attack at a Serco property in Runcorn, with prosecutors alleging he acted recklessly as to whether lives were endangered. Ibrahim Alamin, 21, of Stonelea, Runcorn, has been charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered. The charge relates to a fire at a Serco-managed property in Runcorn. Further details about the circumstances of the incident have not yet been released.

Appeared before magistrates

Alamin made his first appearance before Warrington Magistrates’ Court, where the case was sent to the Crown Court due to the seriousness of the allegation. The 21-year-old was remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance later this month.

Case transferred to Crown Court

The case will now proceed at the Crown Court, where Alamin is expected to enter a plea to the charge. As criminal proceedings are now active, no further details have been released by the courts. The charge remains an allegation, and Ibrahim Alamin is entitled to a fair trial.