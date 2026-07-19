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KNIFE ATTACK Man Fighting for Life After Stabbing in Balham

Man Fighting for Life After Stabbing in Balham

A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed multiple times in south London on Saturday evening. Emergency services were called to Weir Road, Balham, at 7.36pm on Saturday 18 July following reports of a violent attack. Metropolitan Police officers arrived at the scene within three minutes and found a 37-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital, where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

Police investigation underway

A crime scene remains in place as detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack. Officers are carrying out enquiries in the area, including reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses. No arrests have been announced at this stage.

Appeal for information

Police are expected to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam or CCTV footage from the area around the time of the attack to come forward. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police or Crimestoppers anonymously. The investigation remains ongoing.

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Topics :Crime

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