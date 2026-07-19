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DOUBLE TRAGEDY Two riders die after separate incidents at British Eventing competitions

Two riders die after separate incidents at British Eventing competitions

Two horse riders have died following separate incidents during British Eventing competitions held hundreds of miles apart on the same day. Sophie Fouracre, 34, suffered fatal injuries while riding Rhubarbsfox Brittania during the cross-country phase of an event at Swalcliffe Park, Oxfordshire, on Saturday. Just hours later, Kerry Donoghue, 42, died following an incident while riding Carneyhaugh Rua during another cross-country competition in Penrith, Cumbria.

Emergency teams rushed to both incidents

Medical teams responded immediately at both venues and provided emergency treatment. Despite the efforts of doctors, paramedics and event medical staff, both riders sadly died from their injuries. British Eventing confirmed that veterinary teams examined both horses following the incidents and found them to be uninjured. Both competitions were abandoned as a mark of respect.

‘Heartbroken’

British Eventing Chief Executive Rosie Williams said the equestrian community had been left devastated by the tragedies. She said: “On behalf of everyone at British Eventing, I want to extend our deepest condolences to Kerry and Sophie’s families, friends and loved ones at this devastating time. “Our thoughts are also with their fellow competitors, organisers, officials, volunteers and everyone who has been affected by these tragic events. “We are immensely grateful to the organisers, doctors, paramedics, veterinary teams, officials and emergency services at both events for the professionalism, compassion and care they showed in the most difficult of circumstances.” She added: “The loss of two members of our eventing family on the same day is almost beyond words, and we know the sadness of these events will be felt profoundly across the sport for some time to come.”

Reviews to be carried out

British Eventing said formal reviews into both incidents will now take place in line with its established safety procedures. The governing body has asked that the privacy of both riders’ families is respected while those reviews are carried out.

Support offered

The charity Riders Minds, which supports the mental health and wellbeing of those involved in equestrian sport, said it was offering immediate support to anyone affected by the “desperately sad news”. Eventing is one of the most demanding equestrian disciplines and consists of three phases — dressage, showjumping and cross-country. Both fatal incidents occurred during the cross-country stage of their respective competitions.

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