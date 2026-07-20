Fire Crews Continue Battling Large Open Fires at Shawell Quarry and Garendon Park

Firefighters have been tackling two substantial fires in the open overnight, with crews continuing to monitor and damp down affected areas at Shawell Quarry and Garendon Park. Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been a busy night for firefighters as they responded to the significant incidents, which required resources at both locations. The fires, at Shawell Quarry and Garendon Park, prompted an ongoing response from crews working to contain hotspots and prevent the flames from spreading.

Crews remain at the scene

In an update posted on social media, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said:

“We are continuing to monitor both sites and dampen down the affected areas.”

Firefighters remained at both locations to ensure the fires were fully under control and to deal with any remaining hotspots.

Cause not yet known

The cause of either fire has not yet been confirmed. There have been no reports of any injuries, and it is not known whether either incident has caused damage to nearby property. Residents in the surrounding areas may continue to see fire service activity while crews complete damping-down operations. Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service has not released any further details, and enquiries into both incidents are ongoing.