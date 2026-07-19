Andrew and Tristan Tate arrested in Miami as UK authorises raft of new criminal charges

Andrew and Tristan Tate have been arrested in Miami after UK prosecutors authorised dozens of additional criminal charges against the brothers, including allegations of rape, sexual assault, trafficking and child abuse image offences. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that Andrew Tate, 39, now faces 32 additional charges, while Tristan Tate, 38, has been charged with a further six offences. The alleged offences are said to have taken place between July 2010 and August 2017 and relate to a number of additional complainants.

Dozens of new charges

According to the CPS, Andrew Tate faces:

19 counts relating to indecent images of children and extreme pornography.

relating to indecent images of children and extreme pornography. Seven further counts of rape.

Three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation. Three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Prosecutors said the latest charges relate to four additional alleged victims. Tristan Tate has been charged with:

Two counts of rape.

One count of sexual assault.

Three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

Arrested in Miami

The brothers were arrested by the US Marshals Service in Miami, prosecutors confirmed. The arrests follow the CPS authorising the additional charges as part of its ongoing case against the pair.

Extradition sought

The CPS said it will now seek the extradition of both Andrew and Tristan Tate to the United Kingdom. The extradition request relates not only to the 21 charges previously authorised, but also the further charges announced on Saturday. The case will now proceed through the relevant legal processes in the United States before any extradition to the UK can take place. Andrew and Tristan Tate deny wrongdoing. The charges are allegations, and both men are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.