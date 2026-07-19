Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TATE ARRESTS Andrew and Tristan Tate arrested in Miami as UK authorises raft of new criminal charges

Andrew and Tristan Tate arrested in Miami as UK authorises raft of new criminal charges

Andrew and Tristan Tate have been arrested in Miami after UK prosecutors authorised dozens of additional criminal charges against the brothers, including allegations of rape, sexual assault, trafficking and child abuse image offences. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that Andrew Tate, 39, now faces 32 additional charges, while Tristan Tate, 38, has been charged with a further six offences. The alleged offences are said to have taken place between July 2010 and August 2017 and relate to a number of additional complainants.

Dozens of new charges

According to the CPS, Andrew Tate faces:

  • 19 counts relating to indecent images of children and extreme pornography.
  • Seven further counts of rape.
  • Three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.
  • Three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Prosecutors said the latest charges relate to four additional alleged victims. Tristan Tate has been charged with:

  • Two counts of rape.
  • One count of sexual assault.
  • Three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

Arrested in Miami

The brothers were arrested by the US Marshals Service in Miami, prosecutors confirmed. The arrests follow the CPS authorising the additional charges as part of its ongoing case against the pair.

Extradition sought

The CPS said it will now seek the extradition of both Andrew and Tristan Tate to the United Kingdom. The extradition request relates not only to the 21 charges previously authorised, but also the further charges announced on Saturday. The case will now proceed through the relevant legal processes in the United States before any extradition to the UK can take place. Andrew and Tristan Tate deny wrongdoing. The charges are allegations, and both men are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Asylum Seeker Jailed for Crack Cocaine Dealing in Truro Was Convicted Gun Offender in Barbados

MIGRANT CRISIS Asylum Seeker Jailed for Crack Cocaine Dealing in Truro Was Convicted Gun Offender in Barbados

UK News
Seven Released Without Charge as Counter Terrorism Probe Into Suffolk Islamic Event Continues

TERROR PROBE UPDATE Seven Released Without Charge as Counter Terrorism Probe Into Suffolk Islamic Event Continues

UK News
Shed Fire in Gillingham Being Treated as Suspicious

ARSON PROBE Shed Fire in Gillingham Being Treated as Suspicious

UK News
Emergency Services Respond to Serious Incident on A3 Near Tolworth

LIFE CHANGING M4 Closed for Hours After Serious Crash Between Swindon and Chippenham

UK News
Labour Councillor Charged With Sexual Assault Suspended by Party

LABOUR SUSPENSION Labour Councillor Charged With Sexual Assault Suspended by Party

UK News
ICE Detention Centre Worker Arrested After Protester Shot Outside Colorado Facility

ATTEMPT MURDER RAP ICE Detention Centre Worker Arrested After Protester Shot Outside Colorado Facility

UK News
Former Detective Chief Inspector Jailed After Blacking Out at Wheel and Killing Father-of-Two

ABOVE THE LAW Former Detective Chief Inspector Jailed After Blacking Out at Wheel and Killing Father-of-Two

UK News
Wildfire at Dartford Heath Leaves Fire Crews Battling Blaze Overnight

WILD FIRE Wildfire at Dartford Heath Leaves Fire Crews Battling Blaze Overnight

UK News
Man arrested over death of former minister Ann Widdecombe pictured as terror investigation continues

TERROR PROBE Man arrested over death of former minister Ann Widdecombe pictured as terror investigation continues

UK News
Woman Sexually Assaulted While Swimming at Bournemouth Beach as Police Appeal for Witnesses

BEACH ATTACK Woman Sexually Assaulted While Swimming at Bournemouth Beach as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Two US Troops Killed and One Missing After Iranian Missile Strike on Military Base in Jordan

REGIONAL CONFLICT Two US Troops Killed and One Missing After Iranian Missile Strike on Military Base in Jordan

UK News
Two US Troops Killed and One Missing After Iranian Missile Strike on Military Base in Jordan

Two US Troops Killed and One Missing After Iranian Missile Strike on Military Base in Jordan

UK News
Man Charged with Sexual Assault and Harassment in Milton Keynes

HARASSMENT CHARGE Man Charged with Sexual Assault and Harassment in Milton Keynes

UK News
Man Charged with Sexual Assault and Harassment in Milton Keynes

Man Charged with Sexual Assault and Harassment in Milton Keynes

UK News
Thousands of Homes Left Without Water Across Kent After Treatment Works Failure

NO WATER AGAIN Thousands of Homes Left Without Water Across Kent After Treatment Works Failure

UK News
Thousands of Homes Left Without Water Across Kent After Treatment Works Failure

Thousands of Homes Left Without Water Across Kent After Treatment Works Failure

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Mother Seeks Justice for Daughter Who Died After Euthanasia Following Alleged Sexual Assaults

DIARY HANDOVER Mother Seeks Justice for Daughter Who Died After Euthanasia Following Alleged Sexual Assaults

UK News
Mother Seeks Justice for Daughter Who Died After Euthanasia Following Alleged Sexual Assaults

Mother Seeks Justice for Daughter Who Died After Euthanasia Following Alleged Sexual Assaults

UK News
Four Hectares Destroyed as Firefighters Battle Large Field Blaze Near Battle

BATTLE BLAZE Four Hectares Destroyed as Firefighters Battle Large Field Blaze Near Battle

UK News
Four Hectares Destroyed as Firefighters Battle Large Field Blaze Near Battle

Four Hectares Destroyed as Firefighters Battle Large Field Blaze Near Battle

UK News
Burnham set to scrap £1.8bn digital ID scheme in government reset

DIGITAL U-TURN Burnham set to scrap £1.8bn digital ID scheme in government reset

UK News
Burnham set to scrap £1.8bn digital ID scheme in government reset

Burnham set to scrap £1.8bn digital ID scheme in government reset

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Convicted of Murdering Former UEA Student in Row Over Money

SENTANCE LATER Man Convicted of Murdering Former UEA Student in Row Over Money

UK News
Man Convicted of Murdering Former UEA Student in Row Over Money

Man Convicted of Murdering Former UEA Student in Row Over Money

UK News
Missing Six-Year-Old Found Safe After Major Search Near Salisbury Hospital

CHILD SEARCH Missing Six-Year-Old Found Safe After Major Search Near Salisbury Hospital

UK News
Missing Six-Year-Old Found Safe After Major Search Near Salisbury Hospital

Missing Six-Year-Old Found Safe After Major Search Near Salisbury Hospital

UK News
Three Teenagers Injured After Car Driven Into Crowd During Disturbance in Skerries

TRIO HOSPITISLED Three Teenagers Injured After Car Driven Into Crowd During Disturbance in Skerries

UK News
Three Teenagers Injured After Car Driven Into Crowd During Disturbance in Skerries

Three Teenagers Injured After Car Driven Into Crowd During Disturbance in Skerries

UK News
Watch Live