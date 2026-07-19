Train Fire in Larkfield Prompts Major Emergency Response

Christmas Tragedy in Bolton: Woman Collapses and Hit by Car, Man in 60s Arrested for Dangerous Driving

Firefighters were called to a train fire in Larkfield late on Saturday night, prompting a large emergency response involving six fire engines and specialist support vehicles. Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) was alerted to the incident in New Hythe Lane, Larkfield , at 11.18pm on Saturday 18 July . Crews from six fire engines, supported by two bulk water carriers , a foam unit , a utility terrain vehicle and a prime mover , were sent to the scene. Firefighters discovered a small fire affecting the rear external carriage of the train and quickly brought it under control using dry powder extinguishers . Network Rail officers and a Rail Incident Officer were also in attendance, helping to ensure the safety of the scene while crews tackled the blaze. There were no reports of any injuries . Kent Fire and Rescue Service said the fire is believed to have started accidentally . The incident was brought under control shortly after midnight, with emergency services remaining at the scene while safety checks were completed. The cause of the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

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