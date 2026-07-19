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LATE NIGHT RESCUE Person Rescued From Sea Off Hastings After Major Overnight Search

Person Rescued From Sea Off Hastings After Major Overnight Search

A person was pulled unresponsive from the sea off Hastings in the early hours of Sunday morning after a major multi-agency search involving HM Coastguard, rescue boat volunteers, ambulance crews and police.

Emergency services were called after reports that a person had entered the water near Hastings Pier before disappearing from view.

HM Coastguard immediately launched a search operation, deploying Coastguard Rescue Teams from Hastings and Bexhill, while the volunteer crew from the Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat launched shortly after being tasked at 1.43am.

The rescue boat searched the waters around Hastings Pier as Coastguard teams coordinated the response from the shoreline.

During the search, the volunteer crew located the casualty approximately 400 metres offshore.

The person was found unresponsive and was carefully recovered onto the rescue boat before being brought back to shore, where Coastguard Rescue Teams and ambulance personnel were waiting.

Paramedics assessed the casualty at the scene before they were taken to hospital for further treatment.

HM Coastguard praised the rescue as an excellent example of multi-agency working, with the operation involving HM Coastguard, Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat, South East Coast Ambulance Service, and Sussex Police.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have not been disclosed. Authorities have not released any further information about the casualty’s condition.

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