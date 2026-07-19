Boy, 13, dies after horror crash on M4 as police appeal for witnesses

A 13-year-old boy has died following a devastating collision involving a car and a van on the M4 in Wiltshire. Emergency services were called to the westbound carriageway between Junction 16 (Swindon) and Junction 17 (Chippenham) at around 8pm on Saturday, July 18, following a collision involving a Toyota RAV4 and a Renault van. The teenage boy, who was travelling as a passenger in the Toyota, sadly died following the crash.

Woman seriously injured

A woman, who was also travelling in the Toyota, sustained serious injuries and is being treated in hospital. The drivers of both the Toyota and the Renault van were not seriously injured. Wiltshire Police said specially trained officers are supporting the boy’s family. A spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the teenager at this incredibly difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”

Witness appeal

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Team are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision. Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have captured it on dashcam footage, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597, quoting log 84 of July 18. Alternatively, information can be emailed to [email protected]. The westbound carriageway remained closed for several hours while emergency services and collision investigators examined the scene.