Killer Michael Sams Referred to Parole Board for Fresh Release Review

Convicted murderer and kidnapper Michael Sams has been referred to the Parole Board for a fresh review to determine whether he can be safely released from prison more than three decades after his notorious crimes. Sams, now 84, is serving life sentences for the 1991 kidnap and murder of 18-year-old Julie Dart and the 1992 abduction of Birmingham estate agent Stephanie Slater. The latest referral means the Parole Board will once again assess whether the killer can be safely managed in the community if released. A referral does not mean he will automatically be freed.

Murder and kidnapping

Sams murdered Julie Dart after abducting the teenager in Leeds in 1991. Months later, he kidnapped estate agent Stephanie Slater while she was showing him a property in the Birmingham area after he posed as a prospective buyer. Ms Slater was held captive for eight days before being released after a £175,000 ransom was paid. The case shocked the nation and led to one of the UK’s most high-profile murder investigations.

Previous parole bid rejected

Sams previously appeared before the Parole Board in 2023, when his application for release was refused. The Board also rejected a request for him to be transferred to an open prison, concluding he remained unsuitable for release and continued to pose a risk. That decision was made in April 2023 following a full review of his sentence.

Fresh review to be held

The Parole Board has now confirmed that Sams has been referred for another review of his sentence. The panel will consider evidence from prison staff, psychologists and other professionals before deciding whether he can safely be managed in the community. No date has yet been set for the hearing, and no decision has been made on whether Sams will be released. If parole is refused, he will remain in custody serving his life sentence.