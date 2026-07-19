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STUDENT DOCTOR Student Doctor Jailed for 14 Years After Raping Two Women in Devon and Cornwall

Student Doctor Jailed for 14 Years After Raping Two Women in Devon and Cornwall

A former student doctor has been jailed for 14 years after raping two women in separate attacks in Devon and Cornwall. Chris Clark, 32, of Battersea Park Road, London, was sentenced at Truro Crown Court on Friday 17 July after being convicted by a jury of two counts of rape. The court heard that Clark carried out the attacks three years apart, targeting women he had invited or met at private locations.

Travelodge attack

During the trial, jurors heard that in September 2022, Clark was staying at a Travelodge in Torquay when he invited the first victim to his room. Once inside, he raped her.

Second victim attacked at Truro home

The second offence took place in June 2025 at Clark’s then home address in Truro. The victim told police she had attended the property when Clark made unwanted sexual advances towards her. Despite repeatedly telling him “no”, Clark proceeded to rape her. The offences were later reported to police, leading to an investigation that resulted in Clark being charged and brought before the courts.

Jailed for 14 years

Following his conviction by a jury at Truro Crown Court, Clark returned to court on 17 July, where he was sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment. The court heard that Clark was a student doctor at the time of the offences. Police praised the courage of both victims for supporting the investigation and giving evidence throughout the trial. Officers also urged anyone affected by sexual offences to report them, stressing that specialist support is available for victims regardless of when an incident occurred.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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