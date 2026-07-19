Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DIARY HANDOVER Mother Seeks Justice for Daughter Who Died After Euthanasia Following Alleged Sexual Assaults

Mother Seeks Justice for Daughter Who Died After Euthanasia Following Alleged Sexual Assaults

The mother of a 25-year-old Spanish woman who died by euthanasia after years of chronic pain has launched a legal bid to identify and prosecute the men her daughter alleged sexually assaulted her. Noelia Castillo died in March after a two-year legal battle over her right to access euthanasia in Spain. The 25-year-old became paraplegic and suffered severe, persistent pain after attempting to take her own life in 2022—an act she said came just days after she was allegedly gang-raped. Now, her mother, Yolanda Ramos, has filed a complaint with prosecutors after reading a diary her daughter entrusted to her on the day she died.

Diary handed over before death

Ramos said the diary contains detailed accounts of a series of alleged sexual assaults and helped explain much of the trauma her daughter had endured. She said she believes her daughter wanted those responsible to be brought to justice. “I have decided to report the men who caused my daughter so much harm,” Ramos said. “I am doing this because I feel it is what she wanted.”

Allegations made publicly

Before her death, Castillo spoke publicly in television interviews about the abuse she said she had suffered. She alleged she was raped by a former partner after taking sleeping tablets, sexually assaulted by two men at a nightclub, and later gang-raped by three men in the coastal town of Salou. According to her account, the alleged gang rape took place just three or four days before she attempted to take her own life.

Calls for investigation

The legal complaint has also received backing from Christian Lawyers, a conservative organisation which previously supported Castillo’s father during court proceedings seeking to prevent her euthanasia. The group has now called on prosecutors to investigate the allegations made before her death. Ramos said she felt compelled to act after her daughter gave her the diary. “Noelia spoke about the rapes on television, and on the very day she died, she gave me her diary,” she said. “I feel that my daughter wanted the whole truth to come out someday. That’s why I’ve decided to go to the Prosecutor’s Office, because I can’t just stand idly by.”

One of Spain’s youngest euthanasia cases

Castillo is believed to be among the youngest people in Spain to die through euthanasia since assisted dying became legal in the country in 2021. Authorities have not announced any charges in connection with the allegations, and it remains unclear whether any criminal proceedings will follow. Investigations are now expected to consider the evidence provided by Castillo’s family, including the contents of her diary.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Wildfire at Dartford Heath Leaves Fire Crews Battling Blaze Overnight

WILD FIRE Wildfire at Dartford Heath Leaves Fire Crews Battling Blaze Overnight

UK News
Man arrested over death of former minister Ann Widdecombe pictured as terror investigation continues

TERROR PROBE Man arrested over death of former minister Ann Widdecombe pictured as terror investigation continues

UK News
Woman Sexually Assaulted While Swimming at Bournemouth Beach as Police Appeal for Witnesses

BEACH ATTACK Woman Sexually Assaulted While Swimming at Bournemouth Beach as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
Former West Midlands Police Chief Received £57,800 Pay-Off After AI Football Fan Row

FOOTBALL ROW Former West Midlands Police Chief Received £57,800 Pay-Off After AI Football Fan Row

UK News
Southsea pervert jailed after sharing fake intimate images of women on depraved website

SICK FANTASY Southsea pervert jailed after sharing fake intimate images of women on depraved website

UK News
Arrests made in East Finchley murder investigation

MURDER ARRESTS Arrests made in East Finchley murder investigation

UK News
Tributes paid to 28-year-old man killed in Winchester lorry crash

FATAL COLLISION Tributes paid to 28-year-old man killed in Winchester lorry crash

UK News
Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker dies aged 81 after distinguished six-decade career

SCREEN LEGEND Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker dies aged 81 after distinguished six-decade career

UK News
Man appears in court charged with murder after woman found dead in Bracknell

MURDER CHARGE Man appears in court charged with murder after woman found dead in Bracknell

UK News
Boy, 13, Denies Attempted Murder Charges Over Alleged School Stabbings

SET FOR TRIAL Boy, 13, Denies Attempted Murder Charges Over Alleged School Stabbings

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Seven Released Without Charge as Counter Terrorism Probe Into Suffolk Islamic Event Continues

TERROR PROBE UPDATE Seven Released Without Charge as Counter Terrorism Probe Into Suffolk Islamic Event Continues

UK News
Seven Released Without Charge as Counter Terrorism Probe Into Suffolk Islamic Event Continues

Seven Released Without Charge as Counter Terrorism Probe Into Suffolk Islamic Event Continues

UK News
Shed Fire in Gillingham Being Treated as Suspicious

ARSON PROBE Shed Fire in Gillingham Being Treated as Suspicious

UK News
Shed Fire in Gillingham Being Treated as Suspicious

Shed Fire in Gillingham Being Treated as Suspicious

UK News
Emergency Services Respond to Serious Incident on A3 Near Tolworth

LIFE CHANGING M4 Closed for Hours After Serious Crash Between Swindon and Chippenham

UK News
Emergency Services Respond to Serious Incident on A3 Near Tolworth

M4 Closed for Hours After Serious Crash Between Swindon and Chippenham

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Boy, 13, dies after horror crash on M4 as police appeal for witnesses

M4 TRAGEDY Boy, 13, dies after horror crash on M4 as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
Boy, 13, dies after horror crash on M4 as police appeal for witnesses

Boy, 13, dies after horror crash on M4 as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
Person Rescued From Sea Off Hastings After Major Overnight Search

LATE NIGHT RESCUE Person Rescued From Sea Off Hastings After Major Overnight Search

UK News
Person Rescued From Sea Off Hastings After Major Overnight Search

Person Rescued From Sea Off Hastings After Major Overnight Search

UK News
Two US Troops Killed and One Missing After Iranian Missile Strike on Military Base in Jordan

REGIONAL CONFLICT Two US Troops Killed and One Missing After Iranian Missile Strike on Military Base in Jordan

UK News
Two US Troops Killed and One Missing After Iranian Missile Strike on Military Base in Jordan

Two US Troops Killed and One Missing After Iranian Missile Strike on Military Base in Jordan

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Three Teenagers Injured After Car Driven Into Crowd During Disturbance in Skerries

TRIO HOSPITISLED Three Teenagers Injured After Car Driven Into Crowd During Disturbance in Skerries

UK News
Three Teenagers Injured After Car Driven Into Crowd During Disturbance in Skerries

Three Teenagers Injured After Car Driven Into Crowd During Disturbance in Skerries

UK News
FIFA Congratulates England’s World Cup Achievement as Argentina Banner Investigation Continues

ROW CONTINUE FIFA Congratulates England’s World Cup Achievement as Argentina Banner Investigation Continues

UK News
FIFA Congratulates England’s World Cup Achievement as Argentina Banner Investigation Continues

FIFA Congratulates England’s World Cup Achievement as Argentina Banner Investigation Continues

UK News
Teen Hero, 14, Awarded Prestigious Bravery Medal After Risking Her Life to Save Drowning Boy

TRUE HERO Teen Hero, 14, Awarded Prestigious Bravery Medal After Risking Her Life to Save Drowning Boy

UK News
Teen Hero, 14, Awarded Prestigious Bravery Medal After Risking Her Life to Save Drowning Boy

Teen Hero, 14, Awarded Prestigious Bravery Medal After Risking Her Life to Save Drowning Boy

UK News
Watch Live