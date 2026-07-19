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TRIO HOSPITISLED Three Teenagers Injured After Car Driven Into Crowd During Disturbance in Skerries

Three Teenagers Injured After Car Driven Into Crowd During Disturbance in Skerries

Three teenagers have been taken to hospital after a car was allegedly driven into a crowd of young people during a disturbance in Skerries, County Dublin, prompting a major Garda investigation. Emergency services were called to Harbour Road at around 9.30pm on Saturday following reports of a violent altercation involving a large group of youths. According to Gardaí, a fight broke out before a vehicle was driven towards the crowd, striking two teenage girls and one teenage boy before leaving the scene. All three victims were taken to Beaumont Hospital, where they are being treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening. Their families have been informed.

Chaotic scenes captured on video

Footage shared on social media appears to show dozens of young people gathered on Harbour Road before a white car reverses and then accelerates towards the crowd. The video has sparked concern among local residents, with many calling for an increased Garda presence in the seaside town during the busy summer period. Investigators are expected to examine the footage alongside CCTV recordings and witness accounts as part of the ongoing enquiry.

Community left shaken

Fianna Fáil Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee, who said she is a family friend of one of the injured girls, described the incident as “horrific” and “completely unacceptable”. She said tensions in Skerries have increased in recent weeks due to larger numbers of young people travelling to the town during the summer holidays. The senator confirmed she has contacted Ireland’s Minister for Justice to request additional Garda resources for Skerries, adding that the local community had been left deeply shaken by the incident.

Garda appeal

No arrests have been made and Gardaí say enquiries remain ongoing. Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the disturbance, captured video footage, or has any information that could assist the investigation to contact Skerries Garda Station. The investigation will include the examination of CCTV, social media videos and witness statements as detectives work to identify the driver and establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

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