Motorcyclist Dies Following Collision with Car on A4 Near Avebury

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car on the A4 near Avebury, with police appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage. Emergency services were called to the junction of the A4 and B4003 at West Kennett, near Avebury, at around 7pm on Sunday 19 July, following reports of a serious two-vehicle collision. The crash involved a green motorcycle and a silver Fiat at the busy junction leading towards Avebury.

Biker pronounced dead at scene

The motorcyclist suffered catastrophic injuries in the collision. Before emergency services arrived, members of the public began CPR in an effort to save the rider. Paramedics, police officers and the Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance attended the scene, with the helicopter landing in a nearby field just metres from the collision. Despite the efforts of bystanders and emergency crews, the motorcyclist was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Driver taken to hospital

The driver of the Fiat was taken to the Great Western Hospital for treatment. Police said their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Collision investigation launched

Specialist collision investigators attended the scene and a forensic examination was carried out overnight, with the A4 remaining closed for several hours while enquiries were completed. Wiltshire Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

Appeal for witnesses

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured the moments leading up to it on dashcam, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wiltshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597 or by emailing [email protected], quoting log 326 of 19 July. The investigation into the circumstances of the collision is ongoing.