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FIRE PROBE LAUNCHED Investigation Launched After Early Morning House Fire in Gosport

Investigation Launched After Early Morning House Fire in Gosport

Police are appealing for witnesses after a house fire caused significant damage to a property in Gosport. Emergency services were called to Orwell Close between 4.30am and 5am on Friday 10 July following reports of a fire at a residential address. The blaze caused extensive damage to the property, but fortunately no injuries were reported. An investigation has now been launched to establish the cause of the fire, which is believed to have started in the property’s back garden. Officers are carrying out enquiries and are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area during the early hours of the incident. A police spokesperson said: “Officers investigating are keen to speak with anyone who was in the Orwell Close area during the early hours of Friday 10 July and may have seen anything suspicious. “Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the incident? Do you have any CCTV, doorbell camera or dash cam footage that may assist our enquiries? Do you have any information that could help with our investigation?” Anyone with information, CCTV, doorbell footage or dashcam recordings that could assist the investigation is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 44260339668. Enquiries remain ongoing.

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