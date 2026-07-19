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BLAZE DEPLOYMENT London Firefighters Deployed to Derbyshire as Major Moorland Blaze Continues

London Firefighters Deployed to Derbyshire as Major Moorland Blaze Continues

London Fire Brigade has deployed firefighters and specialist wildfire crews to Derbyshire to help tackle a major moorland fire that continues to burn across Tintwistle Moor. The deployment has been made under national resilience arrangements, allowing fire and rescue services from across the country to work together during large-scale emergencies. Firefighters from Addington, Heston, Hornsey and Southall fire stations have travelled to Derbyshire, where they are supporting Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service on the frontline.

Specialist crews tackling hotspots

The London crews are working alongside firefighters from several other services to suppress remaining pockets of fire and dampen down hotspots across the moorland. Wildfires on open moorland can take days to extinguish completely, with firefighters often required to deal with hidden hotspots buried beneath vegetation and peat that can quickly reignite.

National response

London Fire Brigade said the deployment highlights the importance of national resilience arrangements, which enable emergency services to share personnel and specialist resources during major incidents. In a statement, the brigade said: “We have deployed four fire engines and specialist crews to provide vital support to Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service as they battle a major fire on Tintwistle Moor. “Our teams from Addington, Heston, Hornsey, and Southall are on the front lines right now. They are working hard alongside colleagues from across the country to suppress pockets of fire and secure the area by dampening down hotspots. “This rapid response is made possible through national resilience protocols, which allow our services to unite and coordinate resources during large-scale, challenging incidents. We are proud to stand with our partners as they work to protect the community.”

Wildfire risk remains high

The deployment comes as fire services across the UK continue to face an exceptionally busy period due to prolonged hot, dry weather, with major wildfires reported in several parts of England and Wales. Fire chiefs are continuing to urge the public to avoid lighting barbecues, campfires or bonfires in the countryside and to report any signs of fire immediately as extreme conditions continue to increase the risk of rapidly spreading wildfires.

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