Woman Injured in Erith Road Crash

A woman was hurt in a crash on Northend Road, Erith, just before 5.15pm yesterday (February 12).

Emergency Teams Rush to the Scene

Police and London Ambulance Service arrived quickly. They found the woman injured and treated her on the spot.

She was then rushed to a major trauma centre. Her current condition remains unknown.

Ambulance Service Details

“We were called at 5.13pm on Thursday 12 February to reports of a road traffic collision on Northend Road, Erith,” said a spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service. “We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car, a clinical team manager, and an incident response officer. A trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance was also dispatched.” “We treated the woman at the scene and took her to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

Police Contacted for More Info

The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for further details on the incident.