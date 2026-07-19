Spain Crowned World Champions After Ferran Torres Sinks 10-Man Argentina in Dramatic Final

Spain are world champions for the second time after Ferran Torres struck deep into extra time to secure a 1-0 victory over 10-man Argentina in a gripping FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

After 106 minutes of relentless pressure, Torres finally broke the deadlock just 39 seconds into the second half of extra time, firing home to end Argentina’s hopes of retaining the trophy.

The victory sees Spain lift the World Cup for the first time since their triumph in South Africa in 2010, while ending Argentina’s reign as world champions.

Torres proves the difference

Spain dominated large periods of the contest but were repeatedly frustrated by Argentina’s resilient defending and goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

The breakthrough finally arrived moments after the restart in the second period of extra time when Ferran Torres found the net to spark jubilant celebrations among the Spanish supporters.

Torres thought he had doubled his tally minutes later after racing onto a through ball from Lamine Yamal, only for the goal to be ruled out for a marginal offside.

Argentina finish with 10 men

Argentina’s task had already been made significantly harder after they were reduced to 10 men during normal time when Enzo Fernández was shown a straight red card.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Lionel Messi’s side battled to keep themselves in the contest and almost forced penalties in the closing stages.

Substitute Giuliano Simeone squandered Argentina’s best opportunity, blazing over the crossbar from close range after the ball fell kindly to him inside the penalty area.

Moments earlier, the forward had flashed a dangerous ball across the face of goal after being picked out by Messi, but nobody was able to apply the finishing touch.

Spain withstand late pressure

With Argentina desperately searching for an equaliser, Spain defended resolutely through more than four minutes of added time at the end of extra time.

The final whistle sparked emotional celebrations as the Spanish players collapsed to the turf before lifting the famous trophy.

Spain back on top of the world

The victory crowns a remarkable period for Spanish football, adding the 2026 FIFA World Cup to their recent European Championship success.

For Argentina, it marks a heartbreaking end to their attempt to defend the title they won four years earlier, with Lionel Messi and his team unable to find a way past a disciplined and dominant Spanish side.

Spain’s triumph was built on control, patience and relentless attacking pressure, with Ferran Torres’ extra-time winner ensuring the World Cup returns to Madrid after a 16-year wait.