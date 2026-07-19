Teen Hero, 14, Awarded Prestigious Bravery Medal After Risking Her Life to Save Drowning Boy

A 14-year-old girl who risked her own life trying to save a drowning teenager has been awarded one of the UK’s highest honours for bravery. Shelby Quigley, from Lytham St Annes, has been awarded the Royal Humane Society Silver Medal after her courageous attempt to rescue Lotus Bowker, 15, from the River Wyre near Garstang Cricket Club in Lancashire. The dramatic incident unfolded on 17 May 2025, while Shelby was taking part in a Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Expedition. After seeing Lotus disappear beneath the surface of the fast-flowing river, Shelby immediately removed her walking boots and outer clothing before diving into the water without hesitation.

‘She gave him the best possible chance’

Battling powerful currents, Shelby swam underwater until she reached the struggling teenager before dragging him back to the surface. However, the water was too deep for her to stand, leaving her desperately trying to keep Lotus’s head above the water while spending much of the rescue submerged. A passing man entered the river moments later and helped bring Lotus to the riverbank, where CPR was started. The teenager was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital before being transferred to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, but tragically died the following day.

‘A true heroine’

Shelby’s remarkable courage has now been recognised with the Royal Humane Society Silver Medal, an honour only rarely awarded for acts of exceptional bravery. Andrew Chapman, Secretary of the Royal Humane Society, said: “What she did was truly incredible for one so young. “Sadly, the boy died in hospital later, but without doubt Shelby gave him the best possible chance of survival. “Few people would have persisted in the way she did when they were so close to drowning themselves. “Somehow though she stayed calm and showed incredible bravery. “Very few people are awarded our silver medals but she richly deserves it. “She was a true heroine.”

Inquest heard teenager was unable to judge risk

An inquest heard Lotus, from Kirkham, had entered the river with friends despite being unable to swim properly. The 15-year-old had a developmental learning disorder that affected his communication and ability to recognise danger, with his mother previously warning him about the risks of entering open water. Area Coroner Emma Mather concluded that Lotus died by misadventure, finding he had entered the river voluntarily but had been unable to appreciate the risks because of his condition. His death was one of several fatal open-water incidents recorded during the warm weather in May last year. The Royal Humane Society’s Silver Medal is among the UK’s most prestigious civilian bravery awards, recognising individuals who place themselves in exceptional danger in an attempt to save the lives of others.