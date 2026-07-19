Asylum Seeker Jailed for Crack Cocaine Dealing in Truro Was Convicted Gun Offender in Barbados

A man who came to the UK claiming asylum before dealing crack cocaine on the streets of Truro has been jailed after a court heard he had previous convictions for drug offences and firearms offences in Barbados. Leroy Lynch, 46, was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment after admitting supplying crack cocaine, possessing cannabis and carrying a knife. Truro Crown Court heard Lynch had become involved in street-level drug dealing in Cornwall after arriving in Britain from Barbados.

Dealt crack cocaine in Truro

The court was told Lynch was caught dealing crack cocaine in Truro and was subsequently charged with drug offences, possession of cannabis and possession of a bladed article. He admitted the offences and appeared before Truro Crown Court for sentencing. Lynch, who had been living in Truro, was jailed for 30 months.

Previous convictions revealed

During the hearing, the court was told Lynch had previously been convicted in Barbados of drug dealing and firearms offences before travelling to the UK and seeking asylum. His criminal history was taken into account during sentencing.

Defence cited desperation

In mitigation, Lynch’s solicitor told the court his client had turned to drug dealing out of desperation after arriving in Cornwall. The defence argued that Lynch “only wants to be given an opportunity” to rebuild his life. Despite those submissions, the judge concluded that the seriousness of the offences warranted an immediate custodial sentence. Lynch will serve part of his sentence in custody before becoming eligible for release on licence.