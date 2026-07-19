Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

LIFE CHANGING Emergency Services Respond to Serious Incident on A3 Near Tolworth

Emergency Services Respond to Serious Incident on A3 Near Tolworth

Emergency services were called to a serious incident on the A3 near Tolworth on Saturday, with traffic brought to a standstill amid reports of a person on the carriageway.

Multiple ambulance crews and Metropolitan Police officers were seen at the scene near the A3 underpass, with motorists reporting long delays and vehicles reversing away from the affected area.

Witnesses posting on social media described a significant emergency response, with one person claiming the incident involved a suspected jumper. However, this has not been confirmed by the emergency services.

Several motorists reported the A3 becoming heavily congested as police managed the incident.

Enquiries made with emergency services

UKNIP has contacted both the Metropolitan Police and the London Ambulance Service for information regarding the incident.

At the time of publication, neither service has confirmed the nature of the incident or whether anyone has been injured.

This article will be updated as soon as further information is released by the emergency services.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man arrested over death of former minister Ann Widdecombe pictured as terror investigation continues

TERROR PROBE Man arrested over death of former minister Ann Widdecombe pictured as terror investigation continues

UK News
Woman Sexually Assaulted While Swimming at Bournemouth Beach as Police Appeal for Witnesses

BEACH ATTACK Woman Sexually Assaulted While Swimming at Bournemouth Beach as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
Former West Midlands Police Chief Received £57,800 Pay-Off After AI Football Fan Row

FOOTBALL ROW Former West Midlands Police Chief Received £57,800 Pay-Off After AI Football Fan Row

UK News
Southsea pervert jailed after sharing fake intimate images of women on depraved website

SICK FANTASY Southsea pervert jailed after sharing fake intimate images of women on depraved website

UK News
Arrests made in East Finchley murder investigation

MURDER ARRESTS Arrests made in East Finchley murder investigation

UK News
Tributes paid to 28-year-old man killed in Winchester lorry crash

FATAL COLLISION Tributes paid to 28-year-old man killed in Winchester lorry crash

UK News
Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker dies aged 81 after distinguished six-decade career

SCREEN LEGEND Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker dies aged 81 after distinguished six-decade career

UK News
Man appears in court charged with murder after woman found dead in Bracknell

MURDER CHARGE Man appears in court charged with murder after woman found dead in Bracknell

UK News
Boy, 13, Denies Attempted Murder Charges Over Alleged School Stabbings

SET FOR TRIAL Boy, 13, Denies Attempted Murder Charges Over Alleged School Stabbings

UK News
Three Jailed After Running Network of Brothels Disguised as Massage Parlours

TRIO JAILED Three Jailed After Running Network of Brothels Disguised as Massage Parlours

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Shed Fire in Gillingham Being Treated as Suspicious

ARSON PROBE Shed Fire in Gillingham Being Treated as Suspicious

UK News
Shed Fire in Gillingham Being Treated as Suspicious

Shed Fire in Gillingham Being Treated as Suspicious

UK News
Emergency Services Respond to Serious Incident on A3 Near Tolworth

LIFE CHANGING M4 Closed for Hours After Serious Crash Between Swindon and Chippenham

UK News
Emergency Services Respond to Serious Incident on A3 Near Tolworth

M4 Closed for Hours After Serious Crash Between Swindon and Chippenham

UK News
Labour Councillor Charged With Sexual Assault Suspended by Party

LABOUR SUSPENSION Labour Councillor Charged With Sexual Assault Suspended by Party

UK News
Labour Councillor Charged With Sexual Assault Suspended by Party

Labour Councillor Charged With Sexual Assault Suspended by Party

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Person Rescued From Sea Off Hastings After Major Overnight Search

LATE NIGHT RESCUE Person Rescued From Sea Off Hastings After Major Overnight Search

UK News
Person Rescued From Sea Off Hastings After Major Overnight Search

Person Rescued From Sea Off Hastings After Major Overnight Search

UK News
Two US Troops Killed and One Missing After Iranian Missile Strike on Military Base in Jordan

REGIONAL CONFLICT Two US Troops Killed and One Missing After Iranian Missile Strike on Military Base in Jordan

UK News
Two US Troops Killed and One Missing After Iranian Missile Strike on Military Base in Jordan

Two US Troops Killed and One Missing After Iranian Missile Strike on Military Base in Jordan

UK News
Man Charged with Sexual Assault and Harassment in Milton Keynes

HARASSMENT CHARGE Man Charged with Sexual Assault and Harassment in Milton Keynes

UK News
Man Charged with Sexual Assault and Harassment in Milton Keynes

Man Charged with Sexual Assault and Harassment in Milton Keynes

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Three Teenagers Injured After Car Driven Into Crowd During Disturbance in Skerries

TRIO HOSPITISLED Three Teenagers Injured After Car Driven Into Crowd During Disturbance in Skerries

UK News
Three Teenagers Injured After Car Driven Into Crowd During Disturbance in Skerries

Three Teenagers Injured After Car Driven Into Crowd During Disturbance in Skerries

UK News
FIFA Congratulates England’s World Cup Achievement as Argentina Banner Investigation Continues

ROW CONTINUE FIFA Congratulates England’s World Cup Achievement as Argentina Banner Investigation Continues

UK News
FIFA Congratulates England’s World Cup Achievement as Argentina Banner Investigation Continues

FIFA Congratulates England’s World Cup Achievement as Argentina Banner Investigation Continues

UK News
Teen Hero, 14, Awarded Prestigious Bravery Medal After Risking Her Life to Save Drowning Boy

TRUE HERO Teen Hero, 14, Awarded Prestigious Bravery Medal After Risking Her Life to Save Drowning Boy

UK News
Teen Hero, 14, Awarded Prestigious Bravery Medal After Risking Her Life to Save Drowning Boy

Teen Hero, 14, Awarded Prestigious Bravery Medal After Risking Her Life to Save Drowning Boy

UK News
Watch Live