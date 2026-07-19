Emergency Services Respond to Serious Incident on A3 Near Tolworth

Emergency services were called to a serious incident on the A3 near Tolworth on Saturday, with traffic brought to a standstill amid reports of a person on the carriageway.

Multiple ambulance crews and Metropolitan Police officers were seen at the scene near the A3 underpass, with motorists reporting long delays and vehicles reversing away from the affected area.

Witnesses posting on social media described a significant emergency response, with one person claiming the incident involved a suspected jumper. However, this has not been confirmed by the emergency services.

Several motorists reported the A3 becoming heavily congested as police managed the incident.

Enquiries made with emergency services

UKNIP has contacted both the Metropolitan Police and the London Ambulance Service for information regarding the incident.

At the time of publication, neither service has confirmed the nature of the incident or whether anyone has been injured.

This article will be updated as soon as further information is released by the emergency services.