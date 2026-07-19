Burnham set to scrap £1.8bn digital ID scheme in government reset

Incoming Prime Minister Andy Burnham is expected to abandon the government’s controversial digital ID scheme as part of a major shift in priorities towards tackling the cost of living and reforming the economy. The digital identification programme, introduced under Sir Keir Starmer’s government, had been designed to strengthen right-to-work checks and help crack down on illegal working. However, plans to make the scheme mandatory were dropped earlier this year, and the project is now expected to be scrapped altogether. The move marks one of the first significant policy changes expected under Burnham’s leadership.

£1.8bn scheme to be abandoned

The digital ID programme was estimated to cost around £1.8 billion and faced criticism from privacy campaigners and politicians concerned about civil liberties and the collection of personal data. Despite the expected cancellation, the government has said employers will continue to carry out right-to-work checks using existing forms of identification. Ministers have also insisted that efforts to tackle illegal working and illegal employment will continue.

‘Reset of priorities’

Labour Deputy Leader Lucy Powell said ending the scheme would allow the government to focus its resources on the issues that matter most to households. She said: “He wants to refocus and reprioritise the government’s resources, the government’s attention, onto his priorities of tackling the cost of living, really rewiring the way the country and the economy works so that people have more agency over their lives and also can get some breathing space and really bear down on the cost of living.” Ms Powell described the decision as a “reset of priorities”, saying ministers would instead concentrate on reducing household costs, reforming the economy and delivering wider political change.

Focus turns to cost of living

The expected decision signals a significant change in direction for the new administration, with economic reform and easing pressure on families set to take precedence over the digital identity project. While the digital ID scheme appears set to be shelved, the government has stressed that existing immigration and employment checks will remain in force as it continues efforts to combat illegal working.