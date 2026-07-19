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ROW CONTINUE FIFA Congratulates England’s World Cup Achievement as Argentina Banner Investigation Continues

FIFA Congratulates England’s World Cup Achievement as Argentina Banner Investigation Continues

FIFA has congratulated England on securing third place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while its disciplinary committee continues to assess the controversy surrounding Argentina’s post-match Falklands banner. Thomas Tuchel’s side ended their World Cup campaign with victory over France in the third-place play-off, securing England’s highest finish at the tournament since winning the World Cup in 1966. Following the match, FIFA praised England’s achievement in a message posted on social media. The governing body said: “Congratulations to England, third place at the FIFA World Cup 2026! Their best finish since winning the tournament in 1966.”

Argentina celebration under review

The congratulatory message came as FIFA continues to consider whether disciplinary action is required following Argentina’s post-match celebrations after their World Cup semi-final victory over England. Several Argentina players were seen displaying a banner reading “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” – a reference to the Falkland Islands that sparked criticism in the UK and the Falkland Islands. The incident prompted calls for FIFA to investigate whether the display breached the organisation’s rules regarding political messaging at international tournaments. In a statement, FIFA confirmed the matter remains under review. A spokesperson said: “As is standard procedure, FIFA’s independent disciplinary committee is currently assessing the match reports and considering the relevant circumstances before deciding on potential further steps based on the FIFA disciplinary code.”

Falkland Islands respond

The banner also drew criticism from the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly. Chair Jack Ford wrote to FIFA following the incident, expressing concern over the political message displayed after the England v Argentina semi-final.

Positive finish for England

England’s victory over France ensured Thomas Tuchel’s side finished the tournament on a high despite their semi-final disappointment. The third-place finish is England’s best performance at a FIFA World Cup since the nation’s historic triumph in 1966. FIFA has not confirmed when its disciplinary committee is expected to announce a decision regarding the Argentina investigation.

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