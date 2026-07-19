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HARASSMENT CHARGE Man Charged with Sexual Assault and Harassment in Milton Keynes

Man Charged with Sexual Assault and Harassment in Milton Keynes

A man has been charged with sexual assault and harassment following an investigation by Thames Valley Police into two separate incidents in Milton Keynes. Kahsay Andom, 25, of Margarita Gardens, Newton Leys, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of harassment. The sexual assault charge relates to an incident on 11 June, during which it is alleged an offender inappropriately touched a girl over her clothing. The harassment charge relates to the alleged harassment of a woman between 13 June and 16 July.

Arrested and charged

Andom was arrested by Thames Valley Police on Thursday 16 July before being charged the following day. He appeared before High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 18 July, where he was remanded into custody.

Due back in court

The 25-year-old is next due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 21 July, where the case will continue. As criminal proceedings are now active, no further details have been released. The charges remain allegations, and Kahsay Andom is entitled to a fair trial until proven guilty in court.

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Topics :Crime

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