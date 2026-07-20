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BEACH HORROR Man Dies and Another Seriously Injured After Sea Incident at Cullercoats Beach

Man Dies and Another Seriously Injured After Sea Incident at Cullercoats Beach

A man in his 20s has died and another remains in hospital after the pair got into difficulty in the water at Cullercoats Bay on the North Tyneside coast.

Emergency services were called to Cullercoats Beach at around 6.30pm on Sunday 19 July following reports that two men were in difficulty in the sea.

Northumbria Police, the ambulance service and the air ambulance attended the incident, with both men recovered from the water by emergency responders.

One man dies at the scene

Despite the efforts of emergency services, one of the men, aged in his 20s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, also in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Part of the beach was cordoned off while emergency services dealt with the incident, but the area has since reopened.

Police describe incident as ‘absolutely tragic’

Chief Inspector Simon Wotton, of Northumbria Police, said:

“This is an absolutely tragic incident and the thoughts of everyone here at Northumbria Police are with anyone affected by this incident.

“Our officers are supporting the family of the man who sadly died, and we would ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.

“We also wish the other man involved a full recovery.”

Investigation underway

Police said enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, although it is not currently being treated as suspicious.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Northumbria Police.

The death will be reported to the coroner in due course.

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